Scottish Premiership started with a bang at Tynecastle against Aberdeen

Many Hearts supporters were worried following James Penrice’s £2m transfer to AEK Athens. They needn’t fret. Five competitive games into the new season, Harry Milne is taking Tynecastle Park by storm as the replacement left-back. He defends diligently, rampages down the wing, assists goalscorers, delivers a vicious set-piece and even leathers the crossbar on occasions. In short, just an excellent successor to the popular Penrice.

Hearty Harry retired at Tynecastle following the birth of new Hearts mascot Jock the Jambo, but it seems the new Harry is just as hearty. Milne’s impressive Premier Sports Cup performances last month preceded a dominant display in Monday night’s opening Premiership win against Aberdeen. He is claiming two assists from that match - and would have scored himself had his blistering, swerving blooter not crashed off the opposition bar in the first half.

Milne is clearly revelling in the opportunity created by Penrice’s departure for Greece last month. Anyone doubting whether Partick Thistle’s left-back from last season could properly command a starting position in a multi-national Hearts team is now thinking again. Even the experienced Scotland internationalist Stephen Kingsley is being kept out of Derek McInnes’ starting line-up at the moment.

Fans responded enthusiastically to Milne and his team-mates after a passionate, tenacious display against Aberdeen. “I think I touched on the fact previously that I didn't want to come in and be second fiddle to anyone,” explained Milne, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “James has obviously earned his move because he had a cracking season last year. The gaffer has given me the nod in the earlier part of this season, but there's a lot of quality in the squad and a lot of different shapes that we can play. I need to keep performing to make sure that I keep my jersey. Nobody is guaranteed a place.

"I think it’s important to try and get the fans on side early. It helps if you can hit the ground running. Everyone in the team has come back in great shape. There is a real desire to try and be a lot better than the club was last year, reach new goals and really put on positive performances to get the crowd behind us. That was always my intention, come back and be fit. When I came back, I really tried to stamp my place on the team.”

Mission accomplished. Milne’s opportunistic low cross forced Graeme Shinnie’s own goal to put Hearts ahead on Monday, then his second-half free-kick landed on Stuart Findlay’s head via Mats Knoester for the second. A significant impact for a defender. He is making a case for claiming two assists.

“I don't think I'll be given both somehow, but yeah, I'll definitely claim both,” he said. “Obviously, as a team, we're delighted with the way we started. That first half was frantic. We tried to get after them, get the crowd going, get everyone up for it. I thought we did that. Despite their one chance in the first half, I thought we had control and could have had maybe one or two more. The manager has been brilliant since he came in and he's always trying to instil that desire to work for the team. He wants us to try to get the ball back, show that intensity and get the crowd behind us. It was pleasing that we managed to do that.”

SPFL call may be needed for Hearts man’s assists

A phonecall to the Scottish Professional Football League might be necessary to ensure both of those assists are added to his record. “I don't know. Maybe someone here can do it for me. Yeah, I don't have the number,” laughed Milne. Getting forward is a central part of his game and McInnes’ structure certainly suits. “It obviously helps with the shape that we've been playing. The gaffer puts emphasis on the fact that, if you're playing in those wing-back positions, there's a lot of responsibility to get the ball into the box for the strikers because they're the ones who typically will get the most goals.

“That's my first thought, if I can get the ball out of my feet, whip in the cross and get the ball delivered. I try to show my quality on set-pieces as well. We've got a big team this year. Obviously, with Ross [Grant] coming in as set-piece coach, we work on things. It's up to me to try and get the delivery right so we can get in a position to score a goal.”

That delivery is causing all sorts of chaos in opposition penalty areas. Although 6ft tall himself, Milne is not needed to attack set-plays. His strength is executing them. “That's the thing. We're a big team now, especially with big Oisin [McEntee] coming into midfield. There probably aren't enough positions. If you want the strikers to be in the box as well, there probably aren't enough positions for me to be in the box. It helps if I can deliver a good ball, and a couple came off on Monday.”

He is still ruing that almightly skelp off the crossbar, though. Claudio Braga’s 14th-minute shot ricocheted off the Aberdeen defender Jack Milne into the path of his Hearts namesake 20 yards from goal. One touch and a searing drive saw the ball arc towards the top corner, only to crash off the bar. “I was right behind it as well,” recalled Milne. “The minute it left my foot, I knew it was going to be close. I don't think the ball moved.

“I was gutted when it came off the bar, to be honest. I was ready to go and celebrate, but the ball was still in play and I had to compose myself quite quickly. We were still on the attack. Hopefully, I can get into more positions like this to try and score some goals and help the team. It wasn't to be for me to score on Monday. That was unlucky, but I'm more than happy with how we played in terms of the team performance and getting three points.”