German side arrived in Edinburgh enthralled but also wary

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt arrived at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday night and warned his players to be ready for Hearts coming after them. The 50-year-old is concerned that the aggression and energy in Gorgie could catch his team off guard as they struggle with a run of just one win in their last six matches in all competitions.

Although the German Bundesliga club have won both this season’s UEFA Conference League ties so far - against Olimpija Ljubljana of Slovenia and the Cypriot side Paphos - Schmidt feels Hearts will present an entirely different challenge under new head coach Neil Critchley in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can observe change since the new coach took over,” he said. “They have a clear plan and play with a lot of power. The players are ready to make a difference. They play with purpose in attack. If I was to imagine how a Scottish team play, it would be like this with a lot of pressing and direct play. They have individuals who have produced moments with their creativity. Their recent form is quite good and it will be a tough task for both teams, I hope.

“From the first minute, I expect to see the emotion on the pitch and togetherness between the team and fans. We will have to get going very quickly, we don't have any time to develop our play, we have to be ready form the first minute. I'm really excited. I love the emotion from the fans and people in the game.”

READ MORE: Hearts expected XI v Heidenheim

Celtic’s victory over Heidenheim’s Bundesliga counterparts RB Leipzig in the Champions League was also played in a typically-raucous Scottish atmosphere in Glasgow on Tuesday night. “It was enough to see videos to see how incredible it is. Even smaller actions like throw-ins are celebrated like goals,” smiled Schmidt. “I didn't see the game. We had our AGM meeting yesterday so I was unable to watch it.”

Heidenheim’s journey from the seventh tier of German football is something of a fairytale and Schmidt is aware that they are scaling giddy heights 25 years on. A local lad, he joined the club in the sixth division as an amateur player before being appointed head coach in 2007 when they were in the fifth tier. He does not hide from his humble roots. “It's an incredible journey which has taken a long time. It goes all the way back to lower leagues where I started as a player,” he said. “I had a beer after every game - even after training!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took over as coach in the fifth division. If someone told me that, 17 years later, we would be in the UEFA Conference League, we would have needed to do some sort of mental examination. I'm not really thinking about how incredible it all is. It's more that we deserve to be where we are. We are always striving to improve.

“Although we come from a small place in Germany and we don't have a huge history in professional German football, we still deserve to be where we are. It's exciting for me. Alex [Raaf], our team manager, started with me together [as players] in the sixth division. Now we are sitting here ready to play against Heart of Midlothian. It's unbelievable.”

Heidenheim’s squad includes the former Hamilton Academical midfielder Adrian Beck, who spent four months on loan in Scotland during the 2019/20 season. “I only played a reserve game at Tynecastle and there were no people,” he recalled. “I played at Ibrox and Celtic Park when they were full so I know what the atmosphere can be like. I am really excited about this game.

“Football-wise, it wasn't the best time for me in Scotland. I may not have been along this whole journey with Frank Schmidt and the team, but if somebody told me I would be here in a Conference League press conference, I would have been incredibly shocked. We are not really looking much at the [Conference League] table. The most important thing is to win. Hearts also have six points and we will both be fighting for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scottish football is intense. I remember how it was, the influence of the fans is huge when every single action is celebrated like a goal. It's different to German stadiums. Scottish fans get behind their team at every moment and it can be intimidating.”

READ MORE: Two pieces of Hearts history awaiting Craig Gordon in the UEFA Conference League