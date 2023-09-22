Hibs deal agreed as Hearts player now worth ‘£19m’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs and Hearts return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend as the league table starts to take shape five matches in.

Nick Montgomery's side face St Johnstone at Easter Road while Steven Naismith's men travel to St Mirren.

Here's the latest transfer news from the Edinburgh clubs on Friday morning.

Hibs confirm loan deal for Kanayo Megwa

Hibs youngster Kanayo Megwa will spend the season on loan at North Lanarkshire after agreeing a deal to join Championship side Airdrieonians FC on loan.

The 19-year-old won't be alone at the club with fellow teammates Murray Aiken and Josh O'Connor also gaining experience on loan deals and picking up minutes this season.

Hibs have scheduled a review for Megwa's loan to take place in January, suggesting the potential of a recall if wanted for the first team or if not getting enough minutes.

The right-back spent last season with Kely Hearts in League 1 and made his Hibs debut against Motherwell in the Premiership earlier this season.

Hearts star sold for £1.5 million turning heads on biggest stage

Hearts may be rueing a transfer decision of yesteryear after an impressive few weeks from a former Jambos star on the biggest of stages.

Aaron Hickey has turned in impressive performances for Premier League side Brentford and for Scotland so far this season, turning heads in the commemorative friendly against England.

Aaron Hickey broke through at Hearts (Image: Getty Images)

FootballFanCast highlights just how good the 21-year-old is, and could be, with his current market valuation of £19 million.

