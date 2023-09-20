Hearts, Hibs, Celtic and Rangers compared in table based on squad market values

Squad market values have been revealed following the end of summer transfer window and here is where Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic sit in the table

Hearts and Hibs have both endured challenging starts to the 2023/24 season and are looking to the post-international break as a fresh start in a bid to return to form. The Easter Road club have also gone through a change in management, while the Hearts’ coaching team have had their own restructuring.

Nick Montgomery was recently welcomed to the Leith-based side and oversaw a 2-2 draw in his first game in charge while Steven Naismith was reinstated as the head coach, beating Aberdeen 2-0 at Tynecastle on Saturday in his first game back.

It’s only been just under three weeks since the summer transfer window closed and while clubs such as Celtic and Rangers have been able to maximise their funds to recruit rising stars, clubs such as Kilmarnock and Motherwell may well rely on the pool of free transfers to continue strengthening their squad. Following the conclusion of the transfer window, here are the squad market values in all clubs in the Scottish Premiership, as reported on Transfermarkt.

12. Kilmarnock Kilmarnock's squad market value stands at £5.6 - the lowest in the Scottish Premiership

11. Motherwell Motherwell's squad market value stands at £5.66 million

10. Dundee United Dundee has a squad market value of £5.86 million