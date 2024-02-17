Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts continue to run away with the race for third place, currently 12 points clear of nearest challenger Kilmarnock, while Hibs are down in eighth place after four games without a win.

Hibs will want to bounce back on Saturday when they face Aberdeen, while Hearts host Motherwell in their bid to remain in firm control of third spot. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding football in Edinburgh and beyond.

Le Fondre's warning

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning Hibs forward Adam Le Fondre has told his teammates they need a strong end to the season. “We’ve improved the squad drastically with the players coming in (in January), but there is no two ways about it, we need a good end of the season," he told the club website.

“We know it is going to be a tough game (against Aberdeen). They have changed their Manager and have got Neil Warnock in. We need to make sure we are on our game, we need to be on the front foot, we need to be horrible to play against and let the attacking players take care of everything else. Ultimately, it needs to be a real team performance on Saturday.”

Warnock on Hoilett

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock says new winger Junior Hoilett, a player he has secured a reunion with after their Cardiff days, is ready to make an impact. He said: “He looks good to me and as good as I have ever seen him. He is determined and has been training with Reading for the last six weeks. He knows he needs to get fit enough to get in the Canada squad.