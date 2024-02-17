Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's a far cry from the day of milk and two sugars - with Adam Le Fondre grateful for the modern day football perks that come at Hibs.

The striker is back in the fold for Nick Montgomery's side ahead of Saturday's away clash against Aberdeen in the Premiership. He suffered a PCL injury that kept him sidelined for months, and is now keen to make an impact.

Throughout his lengthy rehab, he made a close ally in Chris Cadden, as he cast his mind make to what life was like earlier in his career at Bolton. Le Fondre admits it's a changed world.

He said when asked what he'd done in his career to this point to avoid major injury: "Just been really lucky. I can't put it to anything. I played through a time where prehab wasn't so prevalent as it is now.

"My prehab at Bolton used to be have a coffee at 10:25, go out and start smashing some balls around, go in net while a centre-back is shooting at me from 30 yards and then train. I have gone through the lot.

"You come here and you have a dedicated activation centre and stuff like that. I have evolved as I have got older but I have did well to escape injuries. Touchwood I escape it for the rest of my career.

"I was just doing my work and focusing on me as ultimately I can't really help the team. When you are injured you are so far away from it, you sort of detach yourself, even though you're not, you detach yourself in your own head to focus on how to get better as a player, how to come back better, fitter, to make sure the period you are fit and you are back into playing, there isn't that much disparity from what you were and getting back to what you can be.

"We have a great rehab team here and I have worked loads with Chris Cadden in his rehab. It's been really positive the stuff we've got done with the terrible weather and busy schedule the boys have had.

"It's pretty much been a two-man session, me and Cadds, getting the right metrics we need to come back and make an impact in training and in games."

A PCL injury is something that is commonly associated with car crashes. The doctor was left puzzled as to how it happened, and Le Fondre even played through it for a period.

He explained: "That's what the doctor said to me - he was like 'what have you done?' I don't know what I've done! We played Celtic at home and O'Riley has nicked the ball off me and I've gone down on my knee and folded it. I got up and went 'that's a bit sore that' and just carried on playing, as you do.

"I got through training and got to the Tuesday night, started that game against Ross County and when Jair scores, it's a two-v-one and I've sprinted through the middle and as I've gone to do it I've gone 'offfftt, that doesn't feel great'.

"My knee sort of gave way but me being daft I carried on for another 20 minutes after that to try and get through it. But it comes to a point where I can't really walk - it was a bit stupid from my part! That's football really."

The words cruciate ligament being directed his way at 37 prompted some fear. Now back in the fold, Le Fondre is keen to make his presence felt again at Easter Road.

The striker said of his thoughts when he heard cruciate ligament: "I'm thinking the worst. They said if it was a little bit worse then it could have been surgery. I'm thinking 'bloody hell I don't need surgery at this stage of my career'.

"That's the last sort of news I wanted - I was hoping for three weeks or maybe I'll strap it up for the semi-final and rest after that. But I was like, 'bloody hell, you've hit me with a sucker punch here and taken the wind out of my sails completely'.

"Being in a brace for seven weeks after that, limited function, I had to reassess everything and get myself in a good mental space because no matter what age you are, an injury like that, you are completely away from the team. You can't help the team when they go through tough periods.

"Knowing you've made an impact previously and knowing you can still make an impact on the pitch but you're not able to because your body has betrayed you, it's just unfortunate and it's something that I had to re-adjust to.

"I think I was playing well before the injury and the gaffer will attest to that. I've probably been missed while I've been out injured. It's been disappointing because I know I can make a difference, I know I can score goals, I know I can create goals and help the team win.