Adam Le Fondre has confirmed he wants to continue playing next season as he provided an update on his Hibs future.

The 37-year-old striker's contract is up at the end of the season. He has impressed this season at Easter Road when fit, scoring three goals with two assists so far. A knee injury ruled him out for months before his return to action against St Mirren earlier this month.

He made his professional debut for Stockport County in 2004 and will turn 38 this year. Addressing if there have been talks over an extended Hibs stay, Le Fondre is focused on the pitch after injury, but vows he will lace up the boots.

The striker said ahead of the weekend's clash with Aberdeen: "I'm up at the end of the season. Being out for so long I am just focusing on playing at the moment. We will go from there but whatever happens, next season I will definitely be playing football.

"I still think I am good enough to make an impact no matter what level I am playing at and I think my performances speak for themselves. Whatever happens, happens."

Le Fondre is also happy to fill in wherever manager Nick Montgomery needs him. Whether that is as a starter or a striker, the veteran is keen to help.

He added: "It's the gaffer's decision but I am happy to do what he wants me to do. If he sees it fit for me to start a game, of course I am ready to start and play.

"If he sees me as an impact player, I know where I am in my career to know I can make an impact and I am still good enough to do that. Whether that be from the start or coming off the bench.

"I think I was playing well before the injury and the gaffer will attest to that. I've probably been missed while I've been out injured. It's been disappointing because I know I can make a difference, I know I can score goals, I know I can create goals and help the team win.