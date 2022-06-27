Hibs star’s ‘uncertain’ future as Neilson makes admission and Hearts’ transfer ‘delay’

Hearts enjoyed a stellar season in comparison to their Edinburgh rivals in the 2021/22 season reaching the final of the Scottish Cup as well as finishing third in the league behind Celtic and Rangers.

Hibs on the other hand, found themselves struggling to survive as they battled through the relegation process to fight another day.

The East-Edinburgh side have, however, made sure that this lull in success will not be repeated next season as they have already made their eighth summer signing.

Elie Youan has been the most recent arrival as he joins on loan from St Gallan’s and Hibs have also ensured to include an option-to-buy clause in the Frenchman’s contract.

Hearts are currently reeling from their signing of Alex Cochrane and Jorge Grant and will hope that their transfer success continues as they look to build on their 2021/22 triumphs.

Here is all the latest transfer news from Hibs and Hearts...

Doig’s future remains uncertain

Hibs’ star Josh Doig has seen his name branded around with links to Sheffield United suggested. However, the Blades boss has made sure to announce that not all of the names that have been linked to the South Yorkshire side are of interest.

Paul Heckingbottom recently spoke to the Sheffield Star and said that he felt United’s name was being thrown around to help bolster and stir up interest for certain players, with Hibs’ Josh Doig being one of them.

Hibs’ Josh Doig in action against Celtic, 2021

Heckingbottom said: “Sometimes, we get chucked in there to help stir up interest because I know, without naming names, we’ve never looked at or been in for a particular player.

“What happens is this. A deal is maybe stalling, people are thinking about their options. Then we get mentioned as being in for them and the whole thing gets done like that - ‘bang.’ There’s been truth to some. But most of the things I’ve been hearing, no.”

The 20-year-old defender, Doig, has recently enjoyed a successful loan spell at Queen’s Park and his 2022/23 future looks far from set as he awaits to hear news from both of his current sides as well as any interest from down south.

Shankland may prove ‘difficult to acquire’

Hearts’ boss Robbie Neilson has expressed great interest in signing Lawrence Shankland away from Dundee United but has admitted that the deal may prove too difficult to proceed.

Shankland is currently out playing for the Belgian division A side, Beerschot and has enjoyed 5 goals from 25 appearances for the European side.

Having been there for a year, it would appear as if the Scotland international is looking for a way back home with Hearts high up on the list to sign him.

However, with Hearts steaming ahead in this year’s summer transfer window, the signing of 26-year-old Shankland may prove too much to ask.

The defender has enjoyed much of his time in Scotland, with spells at St Mirren’s, Ayr United, Greenock Morton, Aberdeen and most recently Dundee.

Hearts made to wait over Ronan

Wolves are making both Aberdeen and Hearts wait over the future of Connor Ronan.

The Premier League side are said to be willing to let their 24-year-old attacking midfielder go but are waiting to source a replacement before agreeing to any deals, according to the Daily Record.