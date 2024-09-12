Hibs v Hearts new date and kick-off time confirmed

NW

The Capital clubs will meet at Easter Road next month

The Scottish Professional Football League today confirmed a 12pm kick-off for the first Edinburgh derby of the season at Easter Road. Hibs will host Hearts on Sunday, 27 October, at midday after the game was moved back 24 hours because Hearts are in European action on Thursday, 24 October.

The SPFL announced that seven fixtures in total have been selected for live television, including the derby. Sky Sports will show Kilmarnock v Rangers on Sunday, 20 October, in another 12pm kick-off. Sky are then scheduled for a Premiership double header the following Sunday - Hibs v Hearts at 12pm followed by Motherwell v Celtic at 3pm.

Premier Sports will screen the meeting of between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday, 26 October, in a 5.45pm kick-off. Premier will also have live broadcasts of St Mirren v Rangers on Boxing Day (5.45pm kick-off) and Dundee United v Aberdeen on Sunday, 29 December (5.15pm kick-off). The Tannadice game will be preceded by Motherwell v Rangers on Sky Sports (3pm kick-off).

The SPFL’s chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the latest batch of games to be shown live on Sky Sports and Premier Sports, including the first meeting this season of Edinburgh rivals Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian.

“In addition to the four matches announced for the last two weekends in October, we were keen to confirm arrangements for the festive period to give clubs and supporters as much notice as possible at that busy time of year.

“The extra games announced today means that live broadcast selections for the William Hill Premiership for the period between 26 December and 2 January are now finalised, with six big matches across three fixture rounds to look forward to.

“We previously published the Sky Sports selections of Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian (26 December 26, 12.30pm kick-off), Rangers v Celtic (2 January 2, 3pm kick-off) and Dundee v Dundee United (2 January 2, 5.30pm kick-off) when the fixtures were issued back in June.”