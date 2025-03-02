Here are the confirmed teams for Hibs vs Hearts on Sunday.

Hearts and Hibs have named their teams for the Edinburgh derby.

The clash is pivotal as both sides head into the match on good form and in the hunt for European football. For David Gray’s hosts, Elie Youan makes the bench for the first time since the win at Tynecastle on Boxing Day with Kieron Bowie leading the line.

Blair Spittal and Jorge Grant are back in the team for Hearts as Sander Kartum and Calem Nieuwenhof drop to the bench. Speaking ahead of this clash, Hibs striker Dwight Gayle said: “You can see what it means to the team at the moment, it was a nice moment to celebrate with the fans on Wednesday night - there is a great bond with the fans at the moment.

“There have been some great away performance so far this season and we are hoping there can be a few more. The togetherness in the dressing room is so important. A lot of our recent performances have actually been similar to the start of the season – where we were perhaps losing or conceding goals in the last minute.

“Now, there is a real belief and confidence in each other that if you slip - your friend is going to pick you up and save you. Everyone is taking their turn to help the team and there is a real togetherness within the team and the fans alike.”

Hearts keeper Craig Gordon said: “You only really enjoy them once you've won them and look back with a sense of accomplishment. The lead-up to them is always big, no matter what the situation. It was big last time because we were both at the bottom end of the table.

“It's big this time because we're both chasing the top six and European football. There's always something attached to one of these games. Even if there wasn't, it would still be big because it's the Derby. You get used to that and dealing with that and all the noise that goes around these games. It's about controlling your emotions and being able to go out there and still carry out the game plan to try and win it.”

Hibs starting XI: Smith, O’Hora, Bushiri, Iredale, C.Cadden, N.Cadden, Triantis, Moriah-Welsh, Campbell, Bowie, Boyle

Subs: Bursik, Miller, Levitt, Youan, Kwon, Obita, Hoilett, Gayle Kukharevych

Hearts starting XI: Gordon, Taylor, Steinwender, McCart, Penrice, Baningime, Grant, Spittal, Shankland, Wilson, Kabangu.

Subs: Clark, Neilson, Nieuwenhof, Forrest, Milne, Kartum, forrester, Musa, Vargas