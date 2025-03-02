Rocky draws the eye as Gray’s men look to extend unbeaten run with win over old rivals

Utterly compelling. That’s the only way to describe Rocky Bushiri’s return to prominence in this season of extremes for Hibs; it’s almost impossible to take your eyes off the dominant figure in a defence gradually building a fearsome reputation.

And, even if you aren’t looking at the Belgian-born Democratic Republic of Congo centre-half, anyone within hollering distance of the pitch at Easter Road this afternoon is likely to hear him. Yes, even above the din of an Edinburgh derby.

“I don't think I've ever played with anyone that shouts at me as much as Rocky does,” is how team-mate Jack Iredale puts it, with a laugh, when asked about his defensive partner, the Aussie adding: “Whether that's my own fault or not …

“But I love Rocky to pieces; he's someone who I'll go into battle with every single day. And he gives me so much confidence playing in that outside centre-half position that if there's anything over the top or in behind, Rocky will be there to cover.

“He’s very vocal, very aggressive but I'm the same and I react off it as well so … I don't know if he speaks to other people the way he speaks to me. But he gets the best out of me. I love Rocky to pieces and I'm happy for him and how well he plays.

“Do I give him any chat back? I try to but he's a bit bigger than me …

“Yeah, he's a great character to have in the changing room. Everyone loves him, he's one of the best guys I've met in football so like I said, I'm really enjoying playing with him - and I'm really happy that he's doing well.”

It’s quite remarkable to consider that Bushiri didn’t make his first league start of the season until late November. David Gray didn’t really throw him into the starting XI until he had few other options.

Among the back three of Bushiri, Iredale and Warren O’Hora, there’s a fair bit of jokey swagger about the upswing in team fortunes coinciding with that trio being pulled together in a changed formation. There’s at least a kernel of truth in the banter.

Subs backed to change game

Iredale, who had to wait just as long for his first start, admitted: “Yeah, I think anyone that wasn't playing at the time was desperate to come in and try and help. Obviously, I started a bit slowly with the injury and then just trying to bide my time.

“But I think if you look at the quality of bench that we had in midweek, for example, it's at a stage now where people are coming off the bench and improving us as well. It's not just trying to plug gaps; it's people that can come on and impact the game and change things in a beneficial way.

“So when me and Rocky were on the bench, it was the same as anyone really. Everyone wants to come in and take their chance.

“Even take a look at the last couple of weeks, players like Lewis Miller and Nathan Moriah-Welsh, who have been out for a while and come back in seamlessly; big Kieron Bowie coming in after so long out and he's doing really well. Myko Kuharevich is coming back in now so we're a good group, in a good position - but you know there's still so much work that we've got to do.

“I try and mess the joke around a little bit at training (about taking credit for the improved results). But I think it comes down to so many different things. I'm just really grateful to be able to be playing so many games and feel like an important part of this team leading up to such a massive stage of the season.”

From relegation scrap to race for European football

Hibs are looking to extend their 14-game unbeaten run with a home win over Hearts today. The fact that both teams are absolutely flying in the league, with fourth-placed Hibs just four points ahead of their city rivals, adds a certain spice to the occasion.

Yet a grinning Iredale points out: “I thought the last derby was probably one of the biggest derbies - and people looked at it like a relegation derby! Now it's the European battle …

“It's not a game that I'm trying to put too much weight on because football doesn't change; you want to go out and do the same thing. But we're under no illusions over what a game like this means to the club and to the fans - so we'll be doing everything we can to win the game.”