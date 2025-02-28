Sleepless nights worth it if Gray can break Hearts - AGAIN

Consistently miserable. That’s David Gray’s own description of the necessary obsession that drives football folk.

That doesn’t mean his face will be tripping him in the event of a Hibs victory at Easter Road on Sunday. As the scenes at Tynecastle on Boxing Day demonstrated, few enjoy beating Hearts more than the current manager, former captain and lifelong supporter.

But, as he explained the contrast between derby week as a gaffer and his pervious experiences as both a player and coach, the Scottish Cup legend and all-round fan favourite confessed that the extra pressures of management have been a constant distraction since he stepped into the role last summer. Sleepless nights? All part of the gig.

“It's not even just the night before the game, it's just all day every day,” admitted Gray. “I think it's certainly something I've noticed, especially in recent weeks.

“Because I remember, I was speaking to one of the guys, we were talking about that real difficult start and how that was and the toll that has on me and my family and everything that comes with that. Everybody's living and breathing it - and I'm not the most sociable person in the world anyway, especially around the house.

“So I think once I went through that period and had a few better results, everybody, especially my wife, was thinking: ‘Oh he might cheer up a wee bit here …’ But it just moves on to the next thing.

“Consistent is probably the right word again, I keep saying that. But consistently miserable is probably the right way to be it, isn't it?

“When you talk about sleeping and everything else, you're constantly thinking, constantly trying to improve. Because even if you've done really well in the game, there'll be areas where you need to improve - but you've also got players who maybe haven't played that you need to try and make better every day.”

Players and coaches on both sides of this fixture bring a massive degree of professionalism, obviously, to a game that means so much to so many. Tactical discipline and physical demands - Hibs are running more and working harder under Gray, he insists – play a huge part.

Big game players

But the Hibs boss also wants his players to remember why they first fell in love with he game. And to appreciate the opportunity to make an impact on the lives of supporters.

Asked if there was such a thing as a big game player, a performer who can be virtually guaranteed to perform in the spotlight, the man who scored THAT goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup final at Hampden said: “I think there probably is. I think it probably comes down to the individuals in terms of the mentality of the individual going into the games

“I say it all the time, you need to get excited about these games. If you're kids and you're playing in the local park, and you're desperate to try and become a professional football player, the games you watch when you're young on the telly are usually games like this. The derbies, big games that are live on the TV against your local rivals.

“As players you've worked so hard your whole life for to try and become a professional football player. Having the ability to play in the games is one thing, but to then go and affect it in a positive way, it's memories that can last with you forever.

“I think that's what should drive every player on. If you can't get up for these games, then I'd be questioning you.”

‘We’re a physical side’

In basic footballing terms, Hibs have almost certainly been the better side in both derbies this season; the loss of a late equaliser at Easter Road back in October felt like scant return for their efforts, while victory in Gorgie was fully deserved. Part of that is down to a new sense of physical durability about the Easter Road side.

It's entirely deliberate, Gray saying: “When you look at us as a group, we are a physical side in terms of not just height, but really good athletes within the group.

“I think that's just the way the game is going. Now if you look at all the teams in the Premiership in Scotland especially, they're all good runners, they're all able to handle the ball, but athletically really strong.

“So when you come up against top teams like Celtic that are elite level, the elite of this level, you need to be able to try and match them physically. Because technically at times you might not be at the same level in certain situations, but if you can do it physically it certainly gives you a stronger hold in the game and allows you to try and go toe to toe more often than not.

“There’s a demand that's put on players all the time; we try and push the demand all the time in terms of level of intensity. Just simple things like recovery runs and the desire to move up and down the pitch.

“The game nowadays as well can be quite tactical with a lot of transitions within it, so you need to be fit enough to be able to sprint forward and sprint back. I think that's something that's moving forward all the time, the sports science that's in the game and the way we work at the moment is trying to get the players as fit as they can be.

“Of course everybody does that, but not just running for the sake of running. Being able to use it in the right way and being still powerful within the decisions you make on the pitch; I think all in all the group's strong in that department.”