Gray looking for back-to-back wins over Jambos after Tynecastle triumph

Edinburgh derby veteran David Gray will tell his Hibs players to make memories that will last a lifetime as they look to secure a second straight victory over city rivals Hearts at Easter Road on Sunday. And the first-year manager believes players on both side should feel privileged to take part in a unique fixture with a special place in Scottish football folklore.

Gray, who will have Elie Youan and Dylan Levitt back from injury and available for selection, is looking for his team to extend their remarkable 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Having already beaten Hearts at Tynecastle on Boxing Day, the home side are slight favourites for the televised lunchtime kick-off.

The former Scottish Cup-winning captain, drawing on his own experience as a Hibs player, admitted: “It's probably something I talked about with my dad when I stopped playing, the fact that you're a long time retired, you'll miss it. These are probably the days when you hear the atmosphere, you feel the noise and the build-up before the game, there's special moments as players.

“And I think that's what you need to get the message to the players, that these sort of games don't come around all the time. The moments you get if you're successful at the end of them are memories that I've had, very fortunate to have, that live with you forever.

“When these games come around you kind of wish you were playing to be honest. Well, there's moments when you do and there's other moments where I certainly don't miss it; when I kick the ball in training these days, I hurt for three days.”

Best derby in Scotland

Gray feels the fact that both Edinburgh clubs continue to afford each other healthy away allocations for this fixture make the game a strong contender to be considered the best derby in Scotland, explaining: “I've always had bias because I grew up in the city. But things like the away support getting the entire area behind the goal at both grounds, that really adds to the atmosphere.

“Especially when you go to Tynecastle, your away support being right behind in the stand there and filling it out. Now I understand that can't always be achieved and possible for health and safety reasons and everything else that comes with that - but I think it really adds to the atmosphere and really adds to the occasion.

“It will be a brilliant one at the weekend because of where two clubs find themselves, the run the form we're on and just the magnitude of the two clubs and what it means to both sets of supporters. It's about understanding the magnitude of the game, which is always there.

“But even if we were in different divisions, the rivalry is there. The competitiveness behind it, what it means to the city, the supporters and everything that goes with that.”

Calm amid Easter Road chaos

Laying out his plan to keep players focused in the heat of battle, Gray said: “It is about the team that can be calm in the chaos - because there's always all sorts of chaos that goes on within the game. So it's about managing that and having the right mentality to be able to deal with that, but also playing with that intensity and desire that you know is always going to be there in a derby.

“It’s about managing the expectations of the players and making sure they're aware of it. The fact this is the third time we've played them is better for the players because they know exactly what to expect now. It's not as if it's the first time we've met some players who've joined the club, especially other squads.

“Alasana (Manneh) obviously joined us in January, so he's the only one that's never really experienced a derby before. We have got a bit of experience on that front, so they know exactly what to expect.”

Youan and Levitt injury updates

Hibs could include both Youan and Levitt in the squad for Sunday. Youan hasn’t been seen in a Hibs jersey since leading the post-match celebrations at Tynecastle back in December, with a toe injury keeping the French attacker out for longer than anyone expected, while Levitt missed the last three games with minor knee ligament damage.

“Both have trained fully,” said Gray, the gaffer adding: “Well I say fully. This week, it's obviously three games in a week so there's not been a lot of training being done.

“But both trained today as part of the group, didn't play obviously and both came through that. So they'll be available if selected for the squad.

“The only one that's definitely ruled out will be Joe Newell, he's the only one, everybody else. This will be the third game in the week, there's a bit of fatigue through bumps and bruises from the game on Wednesday night - but hopefully we've come through that alright.”