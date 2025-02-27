Dundee United toppled and Aberdeen just a point ahead as undefeated run continues

Fourth place is theirs, at least for now. And a staggering 14-game unbeaten run has pulled Hibs, a team sitting in the automatic relegation spot not so very long ago, to within a point of third-placed Aberdeen. Utterly remarkable, by anyone’s measure.

So are David Gray’s men genuine contenders to finish best of the rest in the Scottish Premiership? Absolutely. Abso-flipping-lutely.

Last night’s dramatic late victory on Tayside saw the Hibees climb ahead of Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United on goal difference. And a home victory over Hearts at Easter Road on Sunday would put Gray’s swaggering squad, a team striding forward with real confidence, within stumbling distance of a top-six finish; with five games to go before the split, they could virtually fall over the line and still make it.

But, of course, their ambitions now go beyond a mere top-half finish. From directors’ box to the back row of the away end at Tannadice, talk – beyond the prospect, probability and life-or-death necessity of beating the Jambos this weekend – is of another crack at European football.

Focus on catching Dons next

If the first-year manager’s natural caution prevents him from getting too carried away, and the tighter-than-tight nature of the table mitigates against anyone from making bold predictions, the fact is that Hibs have momentum on their side. And that counts for plenty.

Asked outright about his team’s chances of finishing third, Gray said: “It will give us that opportunity. Our focus will be on can we catch Aberdeen because that's the team ahead of us again.

“This is a massive three points for where we were. The challenge to the players before the game was: ‘Can we catch the team in front of us?’

“We've done that tonight - and we're one point behind Aberdeen now. From where we've been to where we are now, we've given ourselves a real good opportunity.

“But I don't want to come away from the fact that a couple of results, you know how tight it is, how quickly things can change. We just want to keep catching that team in front of us. Until you can't catch anyone else, that's the mindset we're going with.

“There are loads of big games to come before the split. Every game is going to be that feeling because everyone's got so much to play for still. And then from there on, once you get into that top six, it's about then how high can you finish.”

Gray stresses value of super subs

All four substitutes thrown into the fray made a difference here. From Jordan Obita adding defensive solidity against a United team going back to front with a directness guaranteed to stress test any defence, to Kieron Bowie, Junior Hoilett and Dwight Gayle ALL getting involved in the late, late goals that won it for Hibs, the visitors demonstrated their strength in depth on Tayside.

Bowie’s ‘winner’ was a thing of beauty, underlining the Scotland Under-21 striker’s value to the club. Having made his first start for Hibs in the weekend win over Celtic, he probably needed the rest against United – but more than made up for his limited game time with a great run and thunderous strike.

Gayle and Hoilett combining for the third? Proof that the old-timers are more than just useful sounding boards and role models for the young ‘uns. Both have plenty to contribute.

Gray said: “I've talked about that togetherness, but when your subs come on and affect the game in such a positive way, it's exactly what you want for substitutes. I say it every week, the team that starts the game is never the team that finishes it and everyone needs to be ready.

“That's exactly what you want from your bench, to come on and really impact the game in a positive way. So, delighted for everyone - and obviously it sets it up for the weekend.”

Fans loving it as much as players

The Hibs fans gathered behind the goal at the far end of Tannadice were almost – almost – as excited as the players themselves. Honestly? When Junior Hoilett’s goal was finally confirmed by VAR, there were … scenes, is that what the kids call it?

There had already been wild celebrations when Kieron Bowie secured the dramatic late ‘winner’ in a game that eventually finished 3-1 to the visitors. Referee David Dickinson blowing for full-time sparked the sort of supporter-squad love-in that has become a common occurrence during this astonishing run of results.

“The fans have been outstanding all season,” said Gray. “To be honest, during difficult times, they've been right behind us and then you see the numbers behind the goal tonight. They always come up here in their numbers and I think from minute one they were right behind us.

“You heard them the whole game, so it's special that that connection is there. You've seen it after the game at the weekend, that feel-good factor, the feeling of winning games and winning together, and long may it continue because they play such a massive part and I'm sure now they are looking forward to the weekend as well. It’s nice to send them home happy with the effort they’ve made to come up here during the week again, so, a massive thank you to them for coming up.”

Hearts up next at Easter Road

The build-up to Sunday started bang on the full-time whistle, as Hibs players celebrating with fans were met with a banner referencing derby week and all that it means to supporters. With both teams winning last night, it’s set up beautifully.

As Gray pointed out: “I think the last time going into the derby, the two clubs were - I think - bottom and second bottom, or very close to that anyway at that time. So, it shows you how far the two clubs have com and how tight this league is. As you say, from a neutral point of view, it sets it up lovely with the two teams in a good run of form.”