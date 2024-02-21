News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

How Hearts and Hibs' home & away records compare to Celtic, Rangers & other rivals - gallery

Tynecastle and Easter Road are viewed as two of the country's most iconic stadiums and both are difficult away games for any opponent in the Scottish Premiership

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 21st Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Hearts and Hibs are two of the most well supported teams in Scottish football and both rank within the top four of the attendance table this term.

Tynecastle and Easter Road are viewed as two of the country's most iconic stadiums and both are regarded as hugely challenging places to go for opposing sides due to their incredible matchday atmosphere.

Home form is always crucial in dictating any team’s chances of success, but picking up points on the road can also make a huge difference at the end of the campaign.

With that in mind, using statistics from Pie & Bovril, we take a look at each Scottish Premiership team and the percentage of points they have obtained when playing in front of their home crowd.

Home: 56% - Away: 44%

1. Aberdeen

Home: 56% - Away: 44%

Photo Sales
Home: 48% - Away: 52%

2. Celtic

Home: 48% - Away: 52%

Photo Sales
Home: 56% - Away: 44%

3. Dundee FC

Home: 56% - Away: 44%

Photo Sales
Home: 47% - Away: 53%

4. Hearts

Home: 47% - Away: 53%

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FCFootballScottish Premiership