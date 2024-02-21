Hearts and Hibs are two of the most well supported teams in Scottish football and both rank within the top four of the attendance table this term.

Tynecastle and Easter Road are viewed as two of the country's most iconic stadiums and both are regarded as hugely challenging places to go for opposing sides due to their incredible matchday atmosphere.

Home form is always crucial in dictating any team’s chances of success, but picking up points on the road can also make a huge difference at the end of the campaign.