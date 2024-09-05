How Hearts and Hibs players fared on World Cup duty
Hearts defender Kye Rowles and Hibs forward Martin Boyle were both involved in Australia’s World Cup qualifying defeat against Bahrain today. The game took place in the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast but the Socceroos suffered an unexpected loss in front of their own supporters.
An own goal by the former Dundee United and Ross County defender Harry Souttar on 89 minutes gave Bahrain victory to start off the third round of Asian qualifying for World Cup 2026. That leaves the Australians needing a win away to Indonesia on Tuesday to kickstart this part of their campaign.
Rowles played 90 minutes at centre-back alongside Souttar for Graham Arnold’s team, whilst his Hearts team-mate Cammy Devlin was an unused substitute in the match. Boyle started wide on the right of midfield and was replaced on 58 minutes by Nestory Irankunda of Bayern Munich.
Boyle’s Easter Road colleague Lewis Miller was not involved in Australia’s matchday squad due to a knee injury which flared up during the 24-hour journey from Scotland to the Gold Coast. He has an outside chance of being involved against Indonesia. Midfielder Josh Nisbet, who recently joined Ross County, was also named on the Socceroos’ bench but did not come on.