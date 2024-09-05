How Hearts and Hibs players fared on World Cup duty

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 5th Sep 2024, 13:20 BST
SNS
Australia lost 1-0 to Bahrain with Jambos and Hibees in their squad

Hearts defender Kye Rowles and Hibs forward Martin Boyle were both involved in Australia’s World Cup qualifying defeat against Bahrain today. The game took place in the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast but the Socceroos suffered an unexpected loss in front of their own supporters.

An own goal by the former Dundee United and Ross County defender Harry Souttar on 89 minutes gave Bahrain victory to start off the third round of Asian qualifying for World Cup 2026. That leaves the Australians needing a win away to Indonesia on Tuesday to kickstart this part of their campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rowles played 90 minutes at centre-back alongside Souttar for Graham Arnold’s team, whilst his Hearts team-mate Cammy Devlin was an unused substitute in the match. Boyle started wide on the right of midfield and was replaced on 58 minutes by Nestory Irankunda of Bayern Munich.

Boyle’s Easter Road colleague Lewis Miller was not involved in Australia’s matchday squad due to a knee injury which flared up during the 24-hour journey from Scotland to the Gold Coast. He has an outside chance of being involved against Indonesia. Midfielder Josh Nisbet, who recently joined Ross County, was also named on the Socceroos’ bench but did not come on.

READ MORE: Deal done to show Scotland games live on TV for free

Related topics:Scotland