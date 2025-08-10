A glowing verdict has been sent from abroad on what Hearts can expect from their new recruit

New Hearts signing Pierre Landry Kabore might need to bring a friend with him to Gorgie after sealing his Tynecastle transfer, jokes the forward’s ex-boss.

After a lengthy red tape hold up, the Jambos announced his arrival ahead of Sunday’s clash at Dundee United in the Premiership. Kabore has been in attendance at some of Hearts’ recent clashes this season and is now ready for involvement, after the Burkina Faso international forward received a work permit to move from the Estonian club JK Narva Trans.

He has scored 22 goals in 20 league and cup appearances for Narva Trans this season, with the Estonian division he hails from running March-November. Head coach Roman Kozhukhovsky has reacted to the departure of his forward and talked over his development, insisting fellow forward and club captain Iri may also need a Hearts transfer to help Kabore out.

Pierre Landry Kabore to Hearts reaction

He said: “I have mixed feelings. As a coach, I understand that the team is losing a quality player who could decide the episode. He made a difference in the attack line. One or two moments that he could convert were enough for him. Therefore, Kabore is deservedly the best scorer of the Premium League, and still remains so. Although for various reasons he did not take part in all the matches this season.

“On the other hand, as I personally told him, my goal as a coach and the club is for people to progress, to take a step forward in their development. Kabore is a shining example of this. I think the club management deserves a lot of credit here, because they believed in him too. He didn't start playing right away. He just trained for the first six months in Narva, and he started playing in the new season. Kabore is a talented footballer, and they all usually have a difficult character.

“But I think I was able to find an individual approach to him. Probably, both specialists and fans can see that he has changed this year. He has noticeably improved in terms of internal discipline, and, of course, this has immediately affected his performance and playing qualities.

What Derek McInnes said about latest Hearts signing

“Plus there is another important point. We have a player in our team who helps to adapt foreign players, especially those who speak French. This is Iri, the captain and legend of "Trans". I already jokingly told him that now he will have to go with Kabore to Scotland as a mentor.”

McInnes said earlier this week of the signing: “It’s obviously taken a bit longer than we’d have liked to get Landry in but he’s here now and I’m pleased to get it done. His stats over the past couple of seasons speak for themselves so we’re hoping he’ll bring something a bit different to what we’ve currently got in our forward areas.

“He’s a big, mobile guy and very adaptable in that he can play across the front, so that versatility is a big plus. Scotland will be a new culture for him so we’ll show patience in terms of getting him up to speed but he’s shown he can integrate quickly from his time Estonia and we’ll do everything we can to make Landry a success at Hearts.”