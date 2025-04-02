Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts and Hibs are amongst the Scottish Premiership contingent watching on with interest over reconstruction plans.

Scottish football has been left debating the pros and cons of reconstruction with changes firmly on the radar.

The 90s brought about a 10 team top flight and the SPFL are believed to be looking into that possibility again. News broke of the plans on April 1st and now talks are now underway, but a chunk of fans have been left at odds with proposals.

Currently, as has been throughout the entire SPFL era, a 12-team top flight is in place with a top and bottom six decided via a split after 33 games. So what are these new proposal? And how does it impact the likes of Hearts, Hibs and the rest of the Premiership plus divisions below? We take a look.

What are Scottish football reconstruction plans being proposed?

The SPFL's Competitions Working Group (CWG) is currently devising plans over a 10-team top-flight league, and that would include a scrapping of the top six format. It would see the number of fixtures drop from 38 to 36 alongside the obvious two team reduction. There could still be a 10-team second tier as is the case right now but reconstruction could pave the way for a larger third league. Discussions are yet to take place on timings and and there is a chance that changes could come to the table in time for next season. However, it is thought that the 2026/27 campaign is believed to be more realistic of an aim. A spokesperson for the league said to Sky: "The SPFL's competitions working group will be meeting shortly to discuss several different options for league reconstruction."

Are there alternatives on the table?

Yes. Retaining the current 12-club Premiership format, a larger 14 team model or a 16-team model are also being consider by the CWG. A 14-team option may maintain the prospect of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee derbies at the current rate but those plans have a con in that it could cause issues around those in the bottom-half playing more matches than those in the top six after a split. This option was last voted on in 2020 as a means to avoid relegating Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer, but did not gain the support needed. Moving to 16 would mean fewer Old Firm matches and while some fans may be happy over this prospect, it is not likely to appeal to broadcasters, with a portion of the Scottish football market holding that fixture up as the game’s primary attraction.

What’s needed to vote reconstruction through?

An overwhelming majority will be needed to vote plans through and that is partly the reason why such seismic change like this is so hard for league chiefs to push through. All 42 teams in the SPFL need to vote on the matter and there are three seperate outcomes that need reached.

11 out of 12 Premiership teams must vote in favour

8 out of 10 Championship teams must vote in favour

15 of 20 teams in League One and Two must vote in favour

That means that 34 of the 42 teams across the divisions must vote in favour and it must be in that order. So on that basis, it will be a tough sell for any reconsruction plans involving 10 teams epsecially to be voted through, as in the Premiership, two clubs would have to be relegated from the top flight to make up numbers. That would jump to three to avoid a situation where the second tier winners don’t come straight up.