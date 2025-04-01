Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were bold claims made over Hibs’ recent form and their chances of securing European football next season.

Michael Stewart has praised David Gray for leading Hibs into contention for a place in European competition and identified the moment he believes inspired a stunning turnaround in fortunes.

After holding the reins on a temporary basis on a number of occasions in recent years, Gray was named as permanent manager at Easter Road last summer and looked set to oversee a battle against relegation after his side won just one of their opening 14 games of the season. After two promising performances in a 3-0 win at Motherwell and a defeat at Celtic, Hibs looked set to fall to another dismal defeat when Ross County took an early lead at Easter Road in December with a third minute goal from Elijah Campbell. However, a Dwight Gayle equaliser inspired not only a comeback that ended with a win but also a run of form that has continued to this very day.

Since claiming that 3-1 win against County, Gray’s side have gone unbeaten in their following 14 Premiership fixtures and that has included a derby double against Hearts, a dramatic 2-1 home win against Celtic and Saturday’s ‘run of the mill’ 3-0 victory against struggling St Johnstone. For former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Stewart, the performance shows just how far Gray’s men have come since that Gayle equaliser provided a catalyst for a turnaround in fortunes.

He told the Scottish Football Social Club: “When you look at that performance and result on Saturday for Hibs, the biggest accolade I can give them is that it was run of the mill. They were comfortable, they were never in doubt and they just brushed the team aside and won three-nil at home. That is an indication of where they’ve come from because they started a mini-revival and I don’t know if you remember the game but they played Ross County at home, they were one-nil down going into half-time and they scored a scrappy, rubbish goal to get to one-one at half-time and I swear, the crowd were going to bring the roof down with booing had they gone in one-nil down because it was a terrible performance.

“This is no disrespect to Ross County - but the point being this was a side at that time that hadn’t won away from home in 14 months. They were one-nil down going into half-time and they managed to get to one-one. Now, fast forward to the present day, and they’ve swatted St Johnstone aside comfortably three-nil, no doubt about it. They’re in a rhythm, they’ve got a shape that works for them, they’re missing some players but they have the continuity in the team where a couple of players out is no problem and players have slotted in and raised their level. The manager can’t receive enough credit because he could have easily lost the plot with that squad because there are a few of them playing above themselves and that’s down to the manager.”

Why wouldn’t you want to be part of something?

There is still a lot of work to do before Hibs can officially celebrate their return to European football and that will continue at second placed Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Gray and his players will travel to Ibrox full of confidence after their remarkable run of form has led them into their current position as one of the leading contenders for a place in Europe next season.

Gray has remained cool and calm about the prospect of continental competition next season - but former Rangers and Scotland full-back Alan Hutton believes qualifying for Europe can transform Hibs summer plans and help them both retain the services of several key players and add further quality to their ranks.

He said: “I think it changes the vision for the team moving forward from where they were. If you go back to the Dundee game we were at when Michael talks about something could have just exploded. That was the moment for me. From there, to where we are right now, everything has changed. Why wouldn’t you want to be part of something?

“David Gray is doing really well, he talks about his tactics at the weekend being new, watching St Johnstone, how they wanted to play, wanting to set up traps. He knows what he’s talking about and moving forward, that’s going to attract better players. He’ll know where he needs to fix. Michael talks about the defence and different things so he knows where he’ll need to put new bodies in and it totally changes with European football.”