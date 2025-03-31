Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs are battling the likes of Aberdeen and Dundee United for a place in Europe next season.

Former Hibs winger Jamie Murphy has hailed the impact David Gray has made during his time in charge at Easter Road and is relishing a ‘big end to the season’ for his old club.

After four previous spells as interim manager, Gray was handed the role on a permanent basis last summer and watched on as his side made a slow start to the season by taking just two points from their opening four league fixtures. A 2-0 home win against St Johnstone finally got Gray off the mark but another run of eight games without a win left Hibs sat firmly in the midst of a relegation battle.

A thrilling 3-3 home draw with Aberdeen kickstarted a major upturn in form that has brought just two defeats in 21 games in all competitions and that allowed Hibs to roar up the table and they now sit firmly in contention for a place in European competition once again. That run included derby wins against Hearts, a thrilling 2-1 home victory against title favourites Celtic and a dominant home win against St Johnstone on Saturday as Junior Hoilett, Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie all found the net at Easter Road.

Gray’s men are sat in third place in the table as their focus switches towards next weekend’s visit to Rangers - and Murphy has praised to work overseen by Gray as he has moved on from speculation over his future at the club to put Hibs in contention for yet another tilt at European competition.

The former Hibs star told Go Radio: “It looked as if it was only going one way. I think it was around November time, wasn't it? But credit to David. He's turned everything around. I mean, he went from being so close to getting sacked that the club have had to come out with a statement saying that they weren't to where they are now, sitting in third place and looking good for a European spot. So it's a big end to the season for them, but if they carry on the way they have been, then it will be no problem at all.”

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker, who had a short loan spell at Easter Road during his playing career, reflected on the journey Hibs have been on throughout the season and believes the contrasting form shown by Gray’s men and Premiership rivals Aberdeen speaks volumes for how their season has panned out.

He said: “I remember being at Easter Road. Hibs were bottom of the table, and this was like October, and they were 21 points behind Aberdeen. You look at them now and they're actually a point in front of them. I mean, it tells you as much about the improvement at Hibs, but it also tells you about the collapse that Aberdeen have been on.”