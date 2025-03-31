David Gray knows exactly what is required to guide Hibs to a third place in the Premiership table - because he was part of the last squad to achieve that feat.

As it stands ahead of Saturday’s visit to Rangers, Gray’s side are one point clear off fourth placed Aberdeen and a further two points clear of Dundee United.

Gray was part of the last Hibs squad to claim a third place finish - although the current Easter Road boss only made a handful of appearances as the likes of Paul Hanlon, Alex Gogic and Kevin Nisbet all played lead roles in helping Jack Ross’ men finish as the best of the rest behind champions Rangers and second placed Celtic.

But where are the Hibs stars from the 2020/21 season and who are they playing for now?

Dillon Barnes Current club: Dulwich Hamlet