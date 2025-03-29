Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether or not Martin Boyle reaches a century of goals for Hibs before riding off into the sunset, there are still plenty of targets for this team to hit between now and the season’s end. In this sort of form, it’s hard to see them missing many.

Today’s 3-0 trouncing of St Johnstone, a team with one foot in the Scottish Championship, was rather accurately described as ‘a complete performance’ by Hibs boss David Gray. With veteran playmaker Junior Hoilett in inspired form, his Man of the Match performance including joining Boyle and Kieron Bowie on the score sheet, the home side serenely sailed to victory on a cold, windy and intermittently wet day at Easter Road.

Firmly established in third place, with the potential for European football driving them ever forward, their 15-game unbeaten run in the league may not survive the challenge of visiting Ibrox next weekend. Although, given the schizophrenic nature of Rangers this season, who would bet against an away win in Govan, right?

With seven games remaining in this season of extremes, it’s worth remembering how far Hibs have come in recent months. And wondering just how high they might fly between now and the end of the campaign.

Boyle has 100 reasons to take every chance

With 94 goals in three spells at Hibs, and with his contract expiring in a matter of weeks, Socceroos striker Boyle has set himself a fairly obvious target over the closing stretch, according to Gray. The manager was only half joking, indeed, when he talked about the forward giving his gaffer the old side-eye when substituted – after 75 minutes – in a game against flailing opposition.

“He’s chasing down his 100 goals for the club,” explained Gray, the former fullback saying of his old team-mate: “So he's going to have to go some to get there.

“But he's got the games available to do it, and he's definitely hungry enough to want to try and do it. So, I think that's maybe why he had a wee look at me when I took him off today!

“But, no, I'm delighted for him. And he fully deserves all the praise because of the consistency and performance he's shown ever since he's been a Hibs player, to be honest.”

Junior still a hungry kid at heart

While Boyle’s 15th of the season was well taken, his chance came from Junior Hoilett – who had opened the scoring with a beauty – pressing and harrying St Johnstone into a mistake. At the grand old age of 34, the Canadian international still has the desire to impact games. And the ability to make things happen.

“I think that's why he's had the career he's had,” said Gray. “He still has that appetite. At his age to still want to play, he's still disappointed when he gets left out. He still trains incredibly well all the time and he's just a fantastic role model and professional every day in the building.

“So that doesn't happen by accident. That's something he's done his whole career, which is why he deserves all the success he has. Young players watching him today, seeing that level of effort and desire all the time to keep bettering himself … he's still got a lot to offer at this level.”

World travellers put in a shift

Some jetted back from Australia via China. One was in the Caribbean and Central America. A couple had barely recovered from international duty in Africa.

Yet all of the Hibs players called up for national service in far-flung corners of the globe came together to perform for a thrilled audience at Easter Road. Earning themselves some much-needed rest, in one or two cases …

Gray described Nectar Triantis – just back from his first Socceroos call-up, a non-playing assignment in World Cup qualifiers where Boyle and Lewis Miller played hugely important roles – as “a broken man” as a result of 90 minutes here, with jet lag taking its toll. At least the Sunderland loanee’s efforts were appreciated.

“I know we always think it's great to go away and represent their country, but it's a huge effort,” said the Hibs boss. “I think Nectar is a broken man down there, absolutely shattered. I don't know what time of day he thinks it is right now because that's the first time he's done it.

“With the international boys that have travelled so far, again, it's down to how they recover and how they rest and how they prepare properly, which is down to their level of professionalism. There's a lot of different factors with it.

“If you've played minutes, you've not played minutes, there's a lack of sleep within it. Have they adjusted to the time zones?

“And even Nathan (Moriah-Welsh, who was away with Guyana), he's coming back the other way, which is against the time zones, so it's probably more difficult for him. But he's a wee bit more accustomed to it, having done it a few times himself.

“So it is something that you do have to be very mindful of. You need to be mindful as the game's going on as well, looking at their energy levels and how they're coping within it.”

Don’t you love it when a plan comes together?

Everything Hibs tried to do came off. You can’t pay them a higher compliment, certainly not from a coaching perspective.

They planned to press St Johnstone high up the park. And did it. From back to front, and all points in between, they performed as a unit.

Gray said: “I think it's a complete performance to be honest. Everything we asked the players to do before the game in terms of how we pressed, which I thought was fantastic.

“A lot of times we won the ball back high and then the clean sheet, that comes from the back five being really brave in terms of the starting distance. It allows the strikers to get after the ball.

“And I thought every single player, two midfielders, the shift they put in, everybody fully deserved that clean sheet. I don't think Smudge (Jordan Smith) had one save to make.”