Socceroos call-up proves Triantis is benefiting from Scottish Premiership experience

Hibs are in constant discussions with Sunderland over the possibility of extending Nectar Triantis’ stay at Easter Road, according to boss David Gray. And the manager admits he’d like to see more of his out-of-contract players tied down to new deals before they become free agents in the summer.

Triantis has been a stand-out in his second loan spell with Hibs, with a permanent switch from central defence to midfield bringing out the best in a 21-year-old who has just earned his first Socceroos call-ups off the back of his performances at Easter Road. Under contract with Sunderland until 2027, the former Central Coast Mariners player’s future may rest on whether or not the Black Cats - currently in the EFL Championship play-off places with eight games remaining – win promotion to the Premier League.

Gray, who has made no secret of his desire to retain Triantis if possible, said: “It’s constantly moving all the time just now. Nectar’s obviously contracted to Sunderland, so that'll be communication between now and the end of the season. There's always communication between the clubs anyway, because we're looking after the player and trying to develop the player.”

Hibs will explore a number of different methods, from another loan arrangement to a possible permanent move, as they look to get a deal done. Gray believes that Triantis forcing his way into the Australia set-up, with Socceroos boss Tony Popovic admitting he’d been won over after travelling to Edinburgh to watch the home win over Celtic earlier month, proves that he’s benefiting from playing regularly in the Scottish Premiership.

Bushiri and Boyle heading for free agent status

While a number of first-team starters have signed new deals lately, a handful of players – including Rocky Bushiri and stand-in skipper Martin Boyle – are entering the final weeks of their current contracts. Gray, who named both as he addressed the wider issue, would prefer to see more of his key men commit to the future.

But, insisting he sees no signs of Boyle or Bushiri being ‘distracted’ by uncertainty, Gray said: “In terms of boys that are currently at the club who are going to be out of contract if nothing changes between now and the end of the season, they're all in good places at the minute. If you think back to Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle, they're playing very, very well at the minute.

“They have been called up for their national teams, which is massive credit to them. It shows the level that they're playing at, but there's nothing distracting them either.

“They're fully focused on playing to the level of ability they've got and they're all desperate to be successful this season. I think that's a big thing.

“The opportunity we have given ourselves to really finish the season strong and have a real successful season, and everyone's part of it at the moment. Everyone's pulling in the same direction because everybody wants that success.

“I say this all the time. The earlier you can do everything (with contracts), for me, it makes it a lot easier. When you're coming back on day one, the more settled the squad, the better.

“That's not always possible, clearly, because everyone's got different situations and different aspirations of what they might have to go and do at the end of the season. So, the earlier you can get your business done, the better.

“It also settles players as well, when they're fully focused on where they're going to be and if they're committing to the future here, that’s a brilliant thing. It means between now and the end of the season, they've got no distractions at all other than trying to do their very best for themselves.

“Players that are out of contract are still in that same mindset, though, of still needing to play to the very best of their ability for whatever their options are at the end of the season. And the better they play between now and the end of the season, the more successful they will be between now and the end of the season, the better opportunities they'll have.

“And that's something that, as players, you can never come away from, because you only get one career. So, you need to be making sure you're applying yourself all the time and trying to be the best you can be.”