The star has opened up on his future and whether or not that will be with Hibs

There has been some interest from elsewhere of late - but Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri insists that is only a good thing.

The defender has entered cult hero status territory at Easter Road but the centre-back is now turning a consistent mainstay in David Gray’s team. His crucial header in a draw with Aberdeen last year has been the catalyst for the team’s surge up the Premiership ladders, from fears of what lurked beneath to European dreams through third spot.

Out of contract in the summer, there is uncertainty around what comes next for him. There was some interest in January but Bushiri remained at Easter Road, with interest in his services deemed a good indicator of his upturn in form.

Rocky Bushiri verdict on interest

He said on what he thinks about interest elsewhere: “If you're wanted it means you're doing well. So of course it's positive. If there are offers that means I've done a really good season. But the club refusing or rejecting it means the club believes in me and what I'm doing right now.

“So it's up to me and the club to see how we're going to move forward. I work with energy. I like to feel my team-mates' energy, how they're feeling. Because at the end of the day, that's my family.

“I'm more with them than my actual family. We're here every day and I see them more than I see my parents over here. Of course, you create a bond together and that helps with results, with everything, when things go against you and you have each other. I want to be there for people.”

DR Congo pride

Over the international break, there was pride for Bushiri as he made a competitive start for DR Congo in a 1-0 victory over South Sudan. A change to a back three reaped rewards for the Hibs man ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match with St Johnstone, although his family were left to watch from home.

Bushiri added: “Really happy. Made my official debut. So that was a good moment. Very good moment. I enjoyed it. I win and a clean sheet. So that was top for myself and my family. I’ve been in the squad for a long time and I was always there and working hard. And also working hard with Hibs because it's Hibs that brought me there.

“So I'm really happy to make my debut. The biggest surprise was in training. The coach said he wanted to play a back three for that game. “I was like, okay. He follows our games, he follows each player, so probably he must have said it's the moment and back three is what we have been doing here. That was the perfect scenario for me. Not really needing to adapt.

“Loads of other players don't play a back three. They had to adapt, but I was in a very good position. We prepared it a few days before the game. No nerves, nothing. Just unfortunate because normally my parents, my mum, will always travel when I go to the national team. But this time, I'm unsure, so we will just stay home and see what happens. That's the day when I play. That was the only sad thing about it. I am grateful for everything that comes my way.

“Even when I don't play and I am in the stands or on the bench there, it's a different feeling being there already. Being international is something big. When you look back, we have all different ways how we got there. That makes it even more beautiful for me. It's just about being patient. There will be a moment, of course, if you keep going and you keep doing well, there is a reason behind it. It's just be ready for the right moment.