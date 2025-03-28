All clubs love it when their players win international recognition, right? Right? Well, not in every single instance …

Both Hibs and St Johnstone will be weighing up the fitness, sharpness, fatigue levels – mental as much as physical – of their international contingents ahead of tomorrow’s meeting at Easter Road. On top of the usual injury concerns, Simo Valakari and David Gray have plenty to consider.

Heading into the break, Hibs were nursing concerns over club captain Joe Newell, top chance maker Nicky Cadden and French forward Elie Youan. After the best part of a fortnight off … well, not much has changed.

Rather unusually, for a meeting between teams sitting so far apart in the Scottish Premiership table, with Hibs in third and St Johnstone still dead last, this weekend’s contest is a clash of form sides in the top division. While Gray’s men have lost just two of their last 19 in all competitions, Saints have won six and drawn two of their last 10 games.

Something has to give at Easter Road, then. And there’s no room for leg-weary long-haul travellers in the barely controlled mayhem of the average SPFL contest.

Stand-in Hibs skipper and talismanic attacking talent Martin Boyle rarely makes the starting XI after flying back from Socceroos duty, so he may well be given a place on the bench today. He was joined on his travels for World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China by Lewis Miller and, winning a first Australia call-up, Nectar Triantis.

Miller played – and contributed to a couple of goals – in both high-pressure fixtures, while Triantis was just along for the ride in his first experience of the national squad. It will be interesting to see how Gray assesses their ability to bounce straight back into domestic action.

With not one but two Guyana internationals – Hibernian’s Nathan Moriah-Welsh and St Johnstone’s Stephen Duke-McKenna – putting in the air miles on their way home from Barbados and Guatemala, plus home hero Rocky Bushiri soaring after winning his first cap for the DRC, there’s a global feel to this fixtures. It just remains to be seen how many of the world travellers are involved at kick-off.

Here are in the ins, outs and doubts for both teams ahead of this intriguing contest:

1 . OUT - Elie Youan (Hibs) French forward is still nursing a knock, having played just 12 minutes of competitive football since Boxing Day. A major concern, whichever way you look at it. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . DOUBT? - Martin Boyle (Hibs) The Socceroos forward doesn't tend to start games after international breaks, if it can be helped. The last time he was thrown into the starting XI on the back of national service with Australia was in an emergency just after the Asian Cup last February. With so many forward options, why would Hibs risk the stand-in skipper, who can be trusted to make an impact from the bench? | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . DOUBT - Stephen Duke-McKenna (St Johnstone) Only has one training session under his belt after being away on international duty with Guyana - alongside Hibs midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh. Crucial to how Saints play, though, so wouldn't be surprised to see the visitors gamble on the wide threat. | SNS Group Photo Sales