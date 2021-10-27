How the Hearts players rated in draw with St Johnstone as winless run continues

The McDiarmid Park hex continued with the Jam Tarts having not won in Perth on league duty since November 2010.
Robbie Neilson's men, without top scorer Liam Boyce, fell behind to a Liam Gordon goal in what was largely a poor first half from the Capital team. They did, however, go into the break level thanks to Josh Ginnelly’s brilliantly taken goal.
After the interval Hearts dominated but didn’t create too many clear-cut chances as the winner alluded them.
It means the team have dropped two points to the league’s bottom three sides.
So, how did the Hearts players rate out of ten.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.