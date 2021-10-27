How the Hearts players rated in draw with St Johnstone as winless run continues

The McDiarmid Park hex continued with the Jam Tarts having not won in Perth on league duty since November 2010.

Robbie Neilson's men, without top scorer Liam Boyce, fell behind to a Liam Gordon goal in what was largely a poor first half from the Capital team. They did, however, go into the break level thanks to Josh Ginnelly’s brilliantly taken goal.

After the interval Hearts dominated but didn’t create too many clear-cut chances as the winner alluded them.

It means the team have dropped two points to the league’s bottom three sides.

So, how did the Hearts players rate out of ten.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Craig Gordon - 6 Two key interventions to deny Chris Kane in the first half. One of those came from loose play playing out from the back.

2. John Souttar - 7 Progressed the ball well, especially in the second half when he was heavily involved in the attack. Stevie May looked to get behind him early on but he largely dealt with it.

3. Craig Halkett - 5 A difficult first half where he struggled with the conditions at times and far to slack with the ball. Steady second half with very little to do but put the team in trouble with a sloppy pass late on.

4. Stephen Kingsley - 7 A refined performance from the centre-back who bailed Halkett out near the end of the perfectly timed slide tackle. Swapped with Halliday at times to become an attacking presence. Barely put a foot wrong.