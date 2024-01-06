Lawrence Shankland has scored 19 goals across all competitions so far this season, 13 of which in the Premiership

It's just under 20 days until Hearts are back in action and with the January transfer window now open, all Jambos fans will wait anxiously to see if one key figure will return to wear the maroon shirt.

Lawrence Shankland has been the talk of the winter with rumours spilling out suggesting he is on for a potential move through to Glasgow. As of yet, there has been no confirmation of any negotiations and Tynecastle are certainly in no rush to sell the Scotland international who has scored more goals than any other player so far this season.

The 28-year-old former Aberdeen star has netted 19 goals across all competitions this 2023/24 season, 13 of which have come in the Premiership. Hearts are now sitting in third place, five points clear of Kilmarnock in fourth, with Shankland receiving much of the praise for their strong league position.

However, how would the league look if Shankland's efforts were omitted? Here is where Hibs and Hearts would sit in the Scottish Premiership without Lawrence Shankland...