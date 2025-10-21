Everything you need to know about the Gorgie clash as Hearts strive to go eight points clear of their Glasgow rivals.

After a perfect weekend for Hearts which seen them go out of touching distance of Celtic in the Premiership table, they have the chance to go even further ahead of Glasgow side at the weekend.

Derek McInnes’ side picked up from where they left off after the International break against Kilmarnock, in their 3-0 win at Rugby Park. Derby hero, Craig Halkett scored the opener in Ayrshire, followed by a Claudio Braga brace. The win extended Hearts’ lead to five points at the top of the table after Celtic’s defeat to Dundee.

There were more fan protests for the Glasgow side as supporters threw tennis balls onto the field at the start of the match. Dundee’s Clark Robertson opened the scoring with a bullet header from a set-piece, then Cameron Carter-Vickers but the ball in his own net as Steven Pressley done his former side a massive favour.

Will Hearts extend their lead at the top of the table? Or will Celtic close the gap? Either way, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest fixture of the SPFL Premiership season so far:

Where and when will Hearts vs Celtic take place?

The match will take place at Tynecastle on Sunday, 26th October. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00pm.

Will Hearts vs Celtic be broadcast live?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports football. Coverage is set to start an hour before kick-off at 11am. BBC Radio Scotland Extra are also providing a Sportsound programme for the game which is on air from 11:30am, proving live updates.

Alternatively, you can keep up to date with the action right here at the Evening News! Our man in the know, Barry Anderson will be at Tynecastle where you can read his match report and player ratings bang on the full time whistle, on top of post-match reaction.

Who is the referee for Hearts vs Celtic?

Nick Walsh has been named the match official. He has assistant referees, Daniel McFarlane and Calum Spence as linesmen. Colin Steven will be the fourth official. Meanwhile, over at Clydesdale House, Andrew Dallas will be on VAR duty with Graeme Leslie as his assistant.

What has Derek McInnes said ahead of Hearts vs Celtic?

After the Kilmarnock victory, McInnes told Sky Sports: “what a brilliant game to be involved in, against Celtic who are there to be shot at. League winners time and time again for a reason, so many good players, a really good manager.

“And it’ll be a test for us, there’s been a lot of tests we’ve had and we need to keep answering up. Keep focussing on our performance and keep trying to improve ourselves. Everybody’s wanting us to say this and that but the fight genuinely is with ourselves to keep improving. If we don’t improve then we won’t get to where we want to get to, and we just want to be as competitive as we can be.”