Hearts take on Plzen this Thursday | SNS Group

Hearts are looking to book a league phase slot in the Europa League.

Hearts are look to clinch a European night for the ages when they face off against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Steven Naismith’s side who are still hunting their first victory in competitive action. A 3-1 defeat to Motherwell in the Premiership on Sunday must be put to one side with their clash with Plzen still finely poised at 1-0 after the first leg last week.

The Czech side are seasoned European campaigners but Hearts tested them last week and a narrow scoreline leaves this one firmly in the balance on the hunt for a spot in the Europa League’s revamped league phase format. With a packed Tynecastle set to roar the team on, here is all the TV information you need to know ahead of action in Gorgie

What time is kick-off and where is the game being played?

Kick-off off between Hearts and Plzen is at 7:45pm UK time. The match takes place at Tynecastle Park.

Is the game on TV?

The second leg IS on TV. BBC Scotland’s Sportscene is due to broadcast the second leg of Hearts vs Plzen as coverage starts at 19:30 on August 29th.

Is there a live-stream?

Yes. It will be available to watch via BBC Scotland on the BBC iPlayer.

How else can I keep up with the action?

Right here with us on the Edinburgh Evening News website! Our Hearts correspondent, Barry Anderson, will be covering all bases of this match and will bring you press conference coverage, match ratings and reaction from Naismith and co after full-time.

You can also hear an audio preview of the match from Barry and Martyn Simpson on our new podcast, Hearts Digest, HERE this Thursday. Subscribe on your podcast platform so you never miss an episode.