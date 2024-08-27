Steve Clarke has named his latest Scotland squad for upcoming matches with Poland and Portugal (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group / SFA

Scotland are set to face Poland at Hampden Park before travelling to Portugal next month.

Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark have retained their places in the Scotland men’s national team senior squad for the opening two matches of the 2024 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Steve Clarke has named a 24 man line up for the double header which starts when they face Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday, September 5 before a trip to Lisbon to take on Portugal at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica three days later. The main headline news is the call-up of former Hibs loanee Ryan Guald who has not been included in the Scotland set up for almost a decade and could earn a long awaited first cap.

The inclusion of the 28-year old Vancouver Whitecaps playmaker comes as Clarke has to select a squad without Celtic skipper Callum McGregor who announced his international retirement earlier this summer. Liverpool winger Ben Doak is also in line for a senior debut, having missed the EURO 2024 finals through injury, while Lyndon Dykes also makes a welcome return.

Missing out on selection are the likes of Ryan Jack, Stuart Armstrong and Liam Cooper who have been mainstays of Clarke’s tenure but are all currently free agents and without clubs. Here is the full 24 man squad for the matches with Poland and Portugal:

Goalkeepers

Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian)

Angus Gunn (Norwich City)

Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock)

Defenders Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas)

Ryan Porteous (Watford)

Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

John Souttar (Rangers)

Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders

Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth)

Ben Doak (Liverpool)

James Forrest (Celtic)

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion FC)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

Forwards

Ché Adams (Torino)

Tommy Conway (Middlesborough)

Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)

Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian)

There will also be a new face in the dugout alongside Clarke as former Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Preston North End manager Alan Irvine joins the coaching set-up. The 66-year old replaces James Morrison who left the coaching set up after the Euros.