Huge changes in predicted table as Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic etc ranked

After a shaky start to the season, which ultimately saw Lee Johnson dismissed from the managerial role, things are starting to look up for Hibs after three matches undefeated. Wins against Aberdeen and St Johnstone came either side of a point at Kilmarnock as the signs of stability under Nick Montgomery start to show at Easter Road.

It's been trickier of late for Hearts with three losses in the last four and a need to improve on the road in order to put together a decent Scottish Premiership showing this term. Here's how the league is predicted to finish according to bookmakers after the first six rounds of fixtures.