SNS Group

Beni Baningime explains why the Tynecastle squad support their manager

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts players are fully behind head coach Steven Naismith as they attempt to arrest the poor form undermining their start to the season. Midfielder Beni Baningime spoke exclusively to the Edinburgh News today to declare support for the manager from within the Riccarton dressing room ahead of Saturday’s Premiership visit to Celtic.

Seven competitive matches so far have yielded one draw and six straight defeats for Hearts, prompting criticism from supporters. Management, players and directors have all been in the firing line as fans vent frustrations with their team sitting joint bottom of the league and out of the Premier Sports Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baningime is back fit after missing pre-season through injury and could be involved at Celtic Park. He is eager to get on the pitch to help his team and is adamant that players must take responsibility for Hearts’ results. He stressed there has never been a question of the squad being in support of Naismith.

“We have proven that from last season,” said Baningime. “We didn't start well and we proved that we are backing the gaffer, and we always have done. In the changing room, that's never been a question at all. We want him to do well, we want to well ourselves as individuals for our careers, so we are backing the manager.

“As a football player, I don't want managers being sacked while I'm there. Many of the boys are exactly the same. Let's say, God forbid, that ever happened, that's also on us. It's not just on the manager, it's on us as a collective. We are all a team.

“The manager is the one who does it but there has to be a personal pride within ourselves to be like: 'This is not going to happen. We are going to turn this around. Yes, there is going to be pressure but we are going to turn it around.' That is my belief and my mentality and that's all I'll be trying to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baningime feels ready for action this weekend after coming through 45 minutes in a closed-door game against St Johnstone last week. “I feel good. I played 45 minutes last Thursday and I've been training for more than two weeks now, so I feel great,” he stressed. “The problem was the back of my knee so I had to get a scan. They were saying a cyst. Because I wasn't training for a while, something might have popped so that was it really. It wasn't anything serious.

“It's more frustrating that it's not serious but you are also thankful, because it's even worse if you are out longer. You know you are not that far away but you are out for weeks and you miss pre-season. I'm back now but I don't know if I'll be starting or on the bench on Saturday. It's up to the manager. I'm relieved just to be playing again.”

• You can read part two of our exclusive Beni Baningime interview in Friday’s Edinburgh News.