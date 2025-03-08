I was in the press box as Hearts won against Dundee in the Scottish Cup - here’s what I spotted.

Hearts booked their return to Hampden against Dundee by winning 3-1 in their Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Looking to rectify the wrongs of a derby day defeat to Hibs last time out in the Premiership, a trip to the national stadium would be a welcome tonic for frustrated fans still hurt by disappointment in Leith. Four changes were made by head coach Neil Critchley in pursuit of this, with Adam Forrester, Lewis Neilson, Sander Kartum and Kenneth Vargas back in the fold.

After a competitive start by the away side, Kartum justified his inclusion. Blair Spittal played a short pass into him and the Norwegian did the rest with a curling effort from outside the box. It was a first half of few moments of magic but the winter signing from Brann had provided a platform to build progress upon.

Returning Dundee defender Joe Shaughnessy took exception to those foundations and had Hearts building anew, finding space in the box to head past a helpless Craig Gordon. Away fans were bouncing and home punters were upping the frustration ante with Tony Docherty’s side buoyed by thoughts of a rare Hampden experience.

A botched Dundee passing move in midfield allowing Elton Kabangu through on goal wasn’t capitalised upon but it served to get Jambos off their seats and roaring on their side, tipping the scales of momentum. Spittal, with the aid of a header by Simon Murray, did pounce upon that with a wicked free-kick going past keeper Trevor Carson and into the net. Fans were quite happy to revel in the fact of a former Hibs striker being the one to head them into a lead at an important time in the game.

If they got some fortune there, Kartum’s effort was anything but lucky. He danced his way past a Dundee opponent before an outside of the boot roller into the bottom corner with clear precision. It could have been five or six in the end for the Jambos who go away with a big win and now stand a game away from a date with destiny. I was in the press box for the game. Here are some things I spotted.

Mental fortitude

At 1-1, the feelings of Deja Vu were perhaps kicking in. A controlled first half followed by a jittery start to the second 45, Dundee were the ones looking likely to clinch the game’s all-important third goal at a stage. A cauldron of frustration was just starting to build and Critchley’s team did well to cope with the pressure. They got playing on the deck, slowly built themselves into the game and then got the goals their play merited. It speaks to the resilience and mental fortitude factor Critchley is building as they could have gone into their shell amid the backdrop of derby defeat.

Defensive reshuffle

Yet another new centre-back pairing was used in this game amid a Jamie McCart injury, Lewis Neilson handed a major chance after his recall from St Johnstone in January alongside winter arrival Michael Steinwender. Goalkeeper Gordon had discussed before the Hibs game of the importance of stability in central defence and the duo did have solid games overall. Moments like Shaughnessy getting free to tower over the Hearts left-back are less likely to happen with a defence more accustomed to playing alongside each other. Steinwender and Neilson seemed to bounce off each other well but more injury concerns is the last thing Critchley needs at the back.

Redemption arc?

It’s been a mixed season for Vargas. The pace and raw attributes that make him a livewire attacker are key but putting it together on a consistent basis has been a factor in maroon. Comments made on international duty earlier in the season left some fans far from happy and overall he’s netted four goals. This was his first start since the Scottish Cup fourth round clash with Brechin City and he was a thorn in Dundee’s side with stretching runs that pulled the defence wide and created space for teammates, applauded off with a hearty reception. Having scored in recent cameos against the Dark Blues and St Mirren, Vargas looks on the road to becoming a regular part of Hearts plans again.