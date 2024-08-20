Former Hearts' head coach Ian Cathro | SNS Group

The former Hearts manager has got himself a new job abroad.

Ian Cathro has opened up after a range of issues surrounding his first game back in management.

The former Hearts boss has had coaching experience at the likes of Tottenham and Wolves since the end of his difficult tenure in Gorgie. He is now a gaffer in his own right for the first time since leaving Hearts with Portuguese side Estoril.

Cathro was banned from taking control of his side’s first game in Liga Portugal due to work permit issues and he than had to watch his men get hammered 4-1 by Santa Clara.

Estoril have also lost their following game after that in a 1-0 defeat to Vitoria Guimares. Cathro has accepted that it’s been a far from perfect star that has kickstarted with issues. He said: “We had a difficult week, especially due to the bureaucratic issues that prevented me from being with the team. No one wants to start the season like that.

“It complicated things and we admittedly played a bad game. Now, there's no point in crying about the work permit issues and we have to prepare for the new challenge. We played a lot better in our second game and we are progressing well.”

The 38-year-old was appointed the leading man at Hearts in December, the Tynecastle club going on to win just five of their 22 matches in the second half of the 2016–17 season. After elimination from the League Cup at the group stage phase at the start of the 2017/18 season, Cathro was sacked.