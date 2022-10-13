In pictures: Hearts fans enjoy Florence party despite the result

Fiorentina ultras in the Curva Fiesole section of the ground held a silent protest for the first 25 minutes against stadium bans handed out to 25 of the club's supporters. But Hearts fans made plenty of noise to make up for it, despite watching their team concede goal after goal in a painful first half.

Craig Levein described the scenes after the full-time whistle as “crazy” as the travelling contingent continued singing despite the heavy defeat. “The Hearts fans are still here, still singing," Levein told the BBC. “It's crazy. They're all still in the main section and deary me they're having a whale of a time. They wanted to celebrate.”