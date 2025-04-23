Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Islam Chesnokov is prepared to interrupt his season and join Hearts at the earliest opportunity if a transfer deal is agreed this summer. The Edinburgh club are set to sign the Tobol Kastanay winger on a pre-contract agreement, with paperwork expected to be processed next month. The prospect of a quick transfer in time for next season would then rise considerably, and Hearts are willing to push hard to bring Chesnokov to Tynecastle for the 2025/26 campaign starting.

The 25-year-old is currently five games into the 2025 Kazakhstan Premier League campaign with Tobol, who sit third in the table after beating Aktobe 2-0 at the Tobol Arena on Saturday. His contract there is due to expire on 31 October and he is destined to leave his homeland for pastures new in an effort to further his career. Hearts are poised to secure his services on a pre-contract after failing to agree a transfer deal with Tobol in January this year.

A pre-contract would enable Chesnokov to join Hearts officially on 1 November, but he could not be registered with the Scottish Football Association until the winter transfer window opens on 1 January, 2026. Tynecastle officials and the player want to avoid that scenario. They will work to agree a deal with Tobol to let Chesnokov leave midway through Kazakhstan’s domestic campaign and join Hearts during this summer’s window.

Chesnokov demonstrated what he can bring to Scotland by scoring a fine second goal for Tobol against Aktobe, which was captured on social media by the respected football analyst Tom Irving. It is one of several videos posted by his Irving Analysis account highlighting Chesnokov’s ability to attack and score from various angles.

A left-footed winger who normally prefers playing on the right flank, Chesnokov is versatile and able to operate anywhere across the front line. He is a Kazakhstan internationalist with 13 caps and two goals for his country so far. Since joining Tobol in 2023, he has now scored 21 goals in 69 appearances and claimed 11 assists. His attacking instincts and pace are commodities badly needed in Gorgie for next season.

Hearts intend to do some extensive surgery on their first-team squad during the summer months. They have already secured a new right-back for next season in the shape of 25-year-old Norwegian Christian Borchgrevink, who also agreed a pre-contract deal to move to Edinburgh from Valerenga. His arrival alongside Chesnokov’s would give an entirely new look to the right side of the Hearts team.

Other areas of the side are due to be addressed once the transfer window opens as business begins to intensify. Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay revealed last week that supporters can expect “significant change” over the summer. The prospect of Chesnokov’s arrival along with Borchgrevink is already exciting fans after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

Hearts lost the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen after extra-time on Saturday and are consigned to finishing in the bottom six of the Premiership. A summer rebuild is required to improve standards and ensure the club returns to the top half of the table.