Chesnokov is due in Scotland next month

Islam Chesnokov’s move to Hearts is still expected to go through despite suggestions that the player is pondering his future. Tynecastle officials have his signature on a pre-contract agreement and he is due to arrive in Edinburgh next month. He has received other offers from clubs in Kazakhstan and Russia but Hearts are not aware of any rethink from the player, and sources close to Chesnokov also said nothing has changed as things stand.

Hearts have been preparing for Chesnokov’s arrival in Edinburgh for some time after making attempts to sign him in January and July this year. He is due to begin training at Riccarton next month and then register with the Scottish Football Association in January to begin his Tynecastle career in earnest. His contract at the Kazakhstani side Tobol Kostanay has now expired and there are various clubs coveting his signature.

The 25-year-old penned a pre-contract agreement with Hearts during the summer and is set to arrive before the end of the year. His representatives do not expect anything different and the Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay stated only last month that Chesnokov’s signing was secured.

“I think we shouldn’t forget we’ve already made a signing in Islam Chesnokov, who’ll come in,” said McKinlay. “He can’t be registered until January, but he will join us for training purposes at the beginning of December, which I think is great and can allow him to get used to the surroundings, get used to Edinburgh, as we go into the lovely winter months. So that’s a big thing for January.”

Chesnokov stayed in his homeland to help Tobol as tey tried to win the league title, but they finished third when the final round of matches were completed at the end of October.

