Scotland recall Hearts striker to replace Hibs man for World Cup qualifiers

Greece and Denmark matches will determine national team’s 2026 fate

Scotland coach Steve Clarke today named a 25-man squad for this month’s decisive World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Denmark. After beating the Greeks and Belarus at Hampden Park in October, the national team travel to Piraeus on 15 November before hosting the Danes in Glasgow three days later.

Clarke has largely kept faith with players who helped Scotland go joint-top of Group C alongside Denmark. With a play-off spot already secured and Greece eliminated, the Scots will win the group and qualify directly for the World Cup if they amass four points in their final two qualifiers.

Hibs striker Kieron Bowie has been left out of the squad from last month, with Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland recalled in his place. Bowie has managed four goals in 18 appearances at club level so far this season. Shankland scored his 10th of the campaign in his 15th outing on Saturday as Hearts beat Dundee 4-0. It is almost a year since Shankland’s last Scotland call-up and he will be eager to make an impact if given the chance.

Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain is back in after the Scotland No.1 Angus Gunn suffered a knee injury with his club, Nottingham Forest. Josh Doig and Ross McCrorie are also named in Clarke’s group. The last of Bain’s three international caps came six years ago, while Hearts keeper Craig Gordon has not played competitively this season and Liam Kelly is out of favour at Rangers. That leaves Scotland with a massive headache over who will keep goal against Greece and Denmark.

Clarke brought Gordon back into the Scotland squad for last month’s ties after the 42-year-old recovered from a shoulder injury. He has not played a competitive match since May, but the national coach is confident he can handle international level. Gordon may well be the man Clarke turns to for this month’s games.

“I’ve spoken to the people I need to speak to about Craig, they’re telling me he’s fully fit,” said Clarke last month. “He’s the most experienced in terms of caps that I’ve got, so it just felt like the right thing to bring him back to the squad. It’s obviously very important that you trust your players and it’s important that the players trust me. I think I’ve got a good relationship with all my players, but Craig in particular.”

Gordon played six games in the Nations League last season but Gunn played in all four of the World Cup qualifiers so far. He kept clean sheets against Denmark and Belarus in September, and helped secure six points from six in October’s matches against Greece and Belarus.

Scotland squad in full:

GOALKEEPERS

Scott Bain, Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly

DEFENDERS

Josh Doig, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Ross McCrorie, Scott McKenna, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney

MIDFIELDERS

Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Lennon Miller

FORWARDS

Ché Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland

