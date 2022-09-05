Istanbul Basaksehir boss Emre Belozoglu banned from Europa Conference League opener against Hearts

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the suspension ahead of the Europa Conference League opener has been handed because the former Newcastle player dies not having a coaching Pro Licence.

The governing body’s Control, Ethic and Disciplinary committee found the 41-year-old guilty of ‘shadow coaching’ during Basaksehir’s second qualifying round first leg draw against Maccabi Netanya in July.

It is not yet clear if Belozoglu will be allowed in the dressing room or technical area for Thursday’s opening Group A match against Hearts.

Emre Belozoglu has been found guilty of 'shadow coaching' by UEFA and banned from carrying out his managerial duties against Hearts. Picture: Frank Fife/Getty

Belozoglu, who was Fenerbahce’s sporting director and interim manager before becoming Basaksehir boss in October 2021, is thought to be working towards the qualification.

He said: “It wasn’t easy for me. I wanted to be a coach until three, four years before I quit football and I worked for it. With the success of young coaches, the subject of Pro License has become very controversial.

“This process made us tired, too. We are flesh and blood, but we did our job well by staying silent against those who create the perception as if we have no merit and no diploma. We started this job with 25 of my valuable colleagues with the course opened by the federation. The important thing for me is to do this job without tarnishing the reputation of this profession. To serve the country’s football.”