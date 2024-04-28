Hearts’ Premiership points total prior to the weekend ranked alongside Celtic and Rangers. In the previous 23 games, they amassed 51 points to Celtic’s 52 and Rangers’ 54. That run propelled the Edinburgh club to within touching distance of third place, although Saturday’s goalless draw at Kilmarnock leaves them still needing two points to confirm that position.

The £5m reward through guaranteed European league-stage football on the Continent next season is a huge carrot for every club in Scotland outwith the top two. It is Hearts’ pre-season target and form over recent months indicates they are ready for it. Challenging Celtic and Rangers is regarded as the holy grail in Scottish football and the challenge from Gorgie is real.

Midfielder Cammy Devlin, a standout performer at Rugby Park, spoke openly about Hearts’ European prospects and trying to infiltrate the Glasgow duopoly. They experienced group-stage football in season 2022/23 but missed out this year. Now they are on the cusp of returning to that arena.

“The goal for Hearts every year is to get group-stage European football,” said Devlin. “The first season I was here, we got it. We got to a cup final as well. We obviously fell short last year. Listen, it’s a lot of money we’re talking about. That speaks for itself but it’s about success as well. It’s about us performing and delivering that.

‘At a club like Hearts, you should be getting into Europe and into the group stage. We’re very close now. Unfortunately we didn’t get the win on Saturday to confirm it, but we’re very close. We just need to finish it off and, hopefully, next year we can go to another level.

“I think it’s so important for the club to bring that money in. It brings so much in terms of players. By playing in Europe, you’re going to attract people. The fans get in amongst it. It’s been so unfortunate this year, we’ve been to Hampden twice and unfortunately lost to Rangers both times. But I felt last weekend, while we lost 2-0 we were close. It felt like on the pitch it was close. We played well.

“It’s about getting there, as close as we can, working as hard as we can every single day. We go out with a game plan to win every single game. It doesn’t matter who we play against. If we can do that then brilliant. But they [Celtic and Rangers] are massive football clubs, aren’t they? So, it’s just about trying to get as close as we can and I feel like we’re on the right track.”

Beating Celtic home and away this season suggests Hearts have the capability to get there on occasions. “Hey, that’s what I mean,” added Devlin. “It’s about trying to do that as much as we can as a football club. We’re a massive club, so I feel like going and challenging these guys is something we should be doing.”

The 25-year-old has endured mixed fortunes during a campaign interrupted by injury. Saturday’s performance was possibly his best domestic display in a slightly different role. Asked to play as an advanced midfielder, Devlin repeatedly breached the Kilmarnock defence and caused untold problems. He also hit the crossbar with a first-half shot from outside the penalty area.

“When the ball was cut back, I kind of took it off Beni’s feet. He probably wouldn’t have shot anyway,” laughed the Australian. “They didn’t really press me or close me down so I thought I’d have a go. I looked up and saw the back stick. I thought it was dropping in to be honest. Unfortunately not, but I feel like it’s a positive that I’m getting into those positions. We felt like, when their centre-backs came out, there could be space in behind. It was me and [Jorge] Granty doing that. You could see the space in behind and I was able to get in a few times.

“On a personal level, it’s been up and down for me this season. I think I started well and was probably playing my best football since I arrived at the club. I felt like I was consistent, getting a good run in the team, and was injury-free. I then came out the team for a couple of weeks and actually picked up an injury here when we played Kilmarnock.

“I think I missed three-and-a-half months, roughly. That disrupts you completely. In the past few weeks, I feel confident and feel like I’m starting to play well again. I want to have a strong finish to the season. I want to play every single game, that’s just my attitude. I’m super hungry to do well.”

Sustained European involvement over the coming months would certainly help sate that appetite for progress. Hearts supporters partied in Latvia, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Switzerland and Norway in the last two years. Provided their team achieves third spot in the league, they will have at least four more adventures to plan.

“Firstly, the experiences that us as players, the fans, the club as a whole - those away days were great. I can just imagine being in the crowd,” smiled Devlin. “My mates were at Fiorentina and they had the best time. I imagine that would be so good, going away with your mates to watch the team you support playing.

“As a player, to play at those cool stadiums – PAOK, Florence – it was just such a good experience. Winning away to Riga. For Hearts, winning in Europe is such a good achievement. We want to make the European group stage regularly, it’s what we kind of expect year to year, but it’s not easy. It’s a really tough league.

“You come to places like Kilmarnock, we played really well and still didn’t win. So, it’s about winning these sort of games to make it a lot easier for us. “And, yes, I’m desperate to get back in the group stages because it’s such a good experience and a great way to perform.

“You’re playing against good teams. Fiorentina went on to make the final [last season] and they lost. You’re coming up against massive teams but you want to test yourself. They are the games – just like you play the Old Firm here and those European matches – that you want to play in as a footballer: Big crowds, great atmospheres, a real good platform to go and show what you work hard at every day - to go and perform with your mates.