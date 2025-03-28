'It's not pie in the sky or fantasyland.' Neil Critchley's Hearts message for Celtic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tynecastle side travel to Glasgow for a huge Scottish Premiership fixture

Teenage Hearts striker James Wilson was this week permitted a permanent place in the Riccarton first-team dressing room following his Scotland international debut. The 18-year-old had been changing with the youths but his first cap prompted a promotion at club level ahead of Saturday’s Premiership trip to Celtic.

Wilson played as a substitute in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Greece at Hampden Park, a result which relegated Scotland to Nations League B on a 3-1 aggregate loss. Nonetheless, Wilson’s accolade as the youngest man ever to represent the Scottish national team was a great source of pride in Edinburgh.

“It was an unbelievable achievement,” said Neil Critchley, the Hearts head coach. “To be the youngest Scottish international football player ever is an incredible achievement. It's one he should be extremely proud of, him and his family. You can see the lift and the excitement that it gave him when he came back here. He's had a permanent smile on his face.

“We've actually allowed James into the senior dressing room this week. Shanks [captain Lawrence Shankland] and Craigie [Gordon, vice-captain] have let him in. Well, I say that. It's Gogsy, the kitman, more like who has given him his blessing. So he's in for the first time. Coming back from the Scottish scene, it gave him a huge lift. But he also knows that there's another level that he needs to reach.

“He sees the players that he was playing with and training with. He knows that there's a reason why they're playing at the clubs that they're playing at and they've had the careers they've had. That's what James wants to try and achieve. He's got so much in front of him. He's got so much to learn and he wants to learn. We try and create that environment and give him the opportunities to do that.

“I watched both games because, obviously, you're thinking: ‘Will he get on?’ When you see him standing by the side of the pitch, ready to come on, it's a great feeling. You get those butterflies, a little bit of nerves for myself, thinking: 'Come on. I hope he comes on and makes a good impression and does well.' He came on in difficult circumstances. The Greek team played extremely well.

“They've got some fantastic players and it was not easy for him, but that's not to take away anything from his achievement. Steve Clarke still trusted him to go on the pitch and to try and make a positive impression. So he'll learn from that. He'll take so much from it. I know he has done from speaking to him. It gives him the thirst for wanting more, knowing that there's still another level for him to reach.”

Rangers win at Celtic but Hearts are inspired by their own success in Glasgow

Hearts were the last Scottish team to win at Celtic Park prior to Rangers’ victory there two weeks ago. Under former manager Steven Naismith, the Tynecastle side recorded a 2-0 success in Glasgow’s east end in December 2023. Many players involved that day are still at the club.

“Yes, that's something I said to the players this week in the meeting,” revealed Critchley. “They've experienced something that I haven't. They've been there, they've been in that arena and won. So we can draw confidence from that. Lots of those players are still here in the building in our squad. When you've done something before, you know it's attainable. It is achievable. It's not just pie in the sky, fantasyland. You can go and do it. So let's hope we can go and do the same again.”