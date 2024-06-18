James Penrice | SNS Group

The first Hearts arrival has provided comment on the move.

James Penrice says European football was a big driver in his move to Hearts.

The left-back has joined the Jambos on a three-year deal, having been at Livingston since 2021. He bolsters the defensive department ahead of a campaign that will include Europa League or Europa Conference League football in the newly-revamped UEFA competitions.

Pushing for third in the Premiership will also be on the agenda. Penrice has featured against Hearts on multiple occasions but is now looking forward to running out at Tynecastle in maroon. Action in Europe was a factor in his move, and the passport has already been pulled out the drawer ahead of those matches beginning later this summer. He told Hearts TV: “I can’t wait for the European ties.

“Cannot wait. My passport’s looked out! That was a big factor for me as well, how well the club did last season. I played against the club a number of times last season and it was a very difficult place to come. I’d have loved to have been on the other side and that’s happened now.

“It’ll be good be getting cheered on instead of a little bit of abuse! It’s probably my favourite stadium in Scotland. It’s a fantastic place to play your football and I can’t wait to get going. I’m buzzing for the first game.”

Conversations with head coach Steven Naismith also helped Penrice settle on Hearts being the correct next step for him. The news of Penrice’s pre-contract - plus deals for Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda - broke before the season was over and the left-back is happy the news is official.

He said: “I thought (coming to Hearts) was the next, gradual step for me. I met the manager and the project that they had suited me to a tee, and it was the right place to develop. I’m just absolutely buzzing to be here.

“He spoke about my game, about the club, about how big the club is and the challenge the players have at the club. Everything he said, as soon I left the meeting I said ‘that’s the only place for me’. It was tied up pretty quickly and one of the worst kept secrets about! I am absolutely buzzing. I can’t wait to get going. I just can’t wait.”

Penrice played with current Hearts stars Craig Halkett and Alan Forrest over the course of his time at Livingston. He believes that will be a big help for him as he settles into Gorgie life.

He added: “Knowing anybody will help you settle in. Looking at what they boys have done since coming to the club here, it is a pathway to show it can happen and I can go and put a mark down at this club.