Hearts head coach Steven Naismith | SNS Group

Hearts have officially made their first transfer move.

Steven Naismith says James Penrice provides his side with plenty of options after the left-back was unveiled as a Hearts player.

The star has been with Livingston since 2021 and joins the Tynecastle club on a three-year deal. He is not the first player in recent seasons to go from the Lions to Gorgie, with Craig Halkett and Alan Forrest also making the switch.

Penrice made 94 appearances and scored three goals across three seasons in West Lothian. He is officially the first signing of the summer, with Blair Spittal, Yan Dhanda and Ryan Fulton also moving to Hearts.

Speaking on the deal, head coach Naismith says he is aquiring a player with potential by the bucket load. He said: “We’re delighted to get James signed up.

“He’s someone who knows the domestic game well and has had to work really hard to get to where he is today. James has bags of talent, he’s got a great engine and he’s going to provide us with options.

“He’ll be an asset for us and he’s at a great age where there’s even more to come. We can develop him further and help him to reach new levels.”

A Hearts statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is delighted to unveil James Penrice as our first signing of the summer, subject to Scottish FA approval. The left sided defender joins the Jambos on a three-year-deal following the expiry of his contract at Livingston.