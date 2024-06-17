Kyosuke Tagawa | SNS Group

The Hearts striker has interest in his services this transfer window.

Hearts striker Kyosuke Tagawa is attracting interest this transfer window, the Edinburgh Evening News understands.

The forward joined the Premiership club last summer from FC Tokyo, following a loan at Portuguese side Santa Clara. He has netted three times since the switch, with the form of other forwards like Lawrence Shankland and Kenneth Vargas limiting his chances, alongside injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has also been time for him to get used to the tempo of Scottish football. Reports in the far-east have claimed that currently 10th-placed J League side Urawa Red Diamonds have listed him as a summer target, with Celtic talisman Kyogo also said to be wanted by the Red Devils.

It’s our understanding that there is interest from Japan in Tagawa this summer transfer window, who signed a three-year deal in 2023 after a six-figure fee sealed the deal, understood to be less than £500k. There was also interest from Portugal in the winter months.

As things stand, he will report back to head coach Steven Naismith for pre-season training in the week beginning June 24th, having shown flashes of his potential in the final weeks of last season. He’ll have Shankland, Vargas, Liam Boyce plus the likes of Alan Forrest and Yutaro Oda to compete with in attacking areas this coming term.