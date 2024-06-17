Hearts and Scotland star Shankland | SNS Group

The Hearts striker will hope to start upcoming matches at Euro 2024 with Scotland.

Lawrence Shankland has no moans and groans over being left as a sub in Scotland's 5-1 defeat to Germany,

The Hearts striker started the two warm-up matches prior to Euro 2024 against Gibraltar and Finland, scoring against the latter. But it was Che Adams who started up top with a brutal loss being inflicted upon Steve Clarke’s side in the tournament opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Games against Switzerland and Hungary are to come this week, with the target being four points to have a chance of getting out the group. Shankland would love to be in from the start but the Hearts talisman says he will simply follow orders over what head coach Clarke wants, as he sends a reminder over knockout stage chances.

He said: “It’s amazing (the Scotland fan support). They have travelled in their numbers and the atmosphere when we out for the warm up tonight was goosebumps material. Of course we would love to get positive results but the good thing is we’ve still got a chance to do that in the next two games.

“Of course, at a major tournament everybody wants to be involved. The manager goes in there and picks the team he thinks will win the game. That’s his job. For the rest of us in the squad, that weren’t in from the start, our job is to and try and make an impact, do the job you’re asked to do. That’s always been the case and remains the mindset of everybody.”

Midfielder Callum McGregor has opened up on the reaction to the Germany defeat. He explained: "I think the disappointing aspect is the way it happens - the performance. They are a good side, they are a top team, they will probably be in around being winners, but you have to respect the level you are playing against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think the sorest thing is that, when you open the tournament, you have such high expectation and we don't deliver as a group. We have to apologise to the fans for not putting on a performance they will have been proud of.

"We probably didn't manage the game as well as what we should have. It's difficult you go three down, the place is electric and their players are playing with top, top confidence. We have to hold our hands up, we got it wrong, and now it's up to us to fix it.

“We have to take responsibility, we have to hold our hands up and now we are the only people who can fix it. We have two games to get ourselves through.