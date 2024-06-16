Three key personnel changes Steve Clarke must make for Scotland v Switzerland after Germany thrashing
Scotland will look to bounce back from their opening match humiliation at the hands of Germany when they face Switzerland in their second EURO 2024 group stage match in Cologne on Wednesday night.
The 5-1 mauling was a set back for Steve Clarke’s men but qualification out of the group’s is still achievable and a win over the Swiss could be crucial after they beat Hungary 3-1 yesterday. Here are three key personnel changes we feel the Scotland boss has to make in order to have the best chances of picking up a much needed three points:
1. Grant Hanley for Ryan Porteous
An obvious one to start but Ryan Porteous will be unavailable through suspension after the red card for his horror challenge on Ilkay Gundogan. Grant Hanley was brought on and you have to believe the veteran centre back will be the player to take Porteous’ spot in the starting XI.
Scotland’s centre backs all have plenty appearances on the national stage at this point but with 51 caps the one time Newcastle United man is the most experienced of the bunch. His leadership and level headedness in the middle of the back three with Jack Hendry moving over to Porteous’ spot on the right and Kieran Tierney on the left should help shore up the back line which struggled to deal with the Germany threat on Friday night.
Not only that but his no-nonsense approach to defending could also be necessary if the Scots find themselves caught out as they did so often against the hosts. Let Tierney be the centre back to try and play with the ball at feet and leave it to Hanley to just clear the danger away when needed as he so expertly does.
2. Billy Gilmour for Ryan Christie
Scotland were overran by the Germans and so often the gap between the midfield and defense was an area which was exploited. A like-for-like change would see Gilmour replace Callum McGregor but Scotland might benefit from having to players who can press and win the ball back as well as break down attacks.
Sacrificing a more attacking player in Christie might seem overly cautious in a game where Scotland need to target a win but having Gilmour and McGregor to do the hard work in midfield could give Scott McTominay more freedom to get forward - something Scotland fans are crying out for. The Manchester United man could fill a ‘box-to-box’ midfielder role where he can contribute effectively in both defense and attack.
3. Lawrence Shankland for Che Adams
Having Gilmour and McGregor should hopefully mean Scotland are able to control the possession for longer stretches of the match. Che Adams is probably the more effective option when trying to hit teams on the break but if the Scots are able to be patient and work hard to carve out chances then they will need their best finisher on the park.
Shankland and Adams both bring their own abilities to the Scotland set-up but the Hearts skipper is also more than capable of dropping deeper when needed and helping build play for John McGinn, McTomiany or other attacking players like Clarke wants his forwards to do. More than anyone else though, Shankland is the man you want in a match where opportunities could be at a premium especially with a top class keeper like Yan Sommer or Gregor Kobel in the opposition goal.
