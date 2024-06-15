AFP via Getty Images

The latest headlines for Hearts and Hibs following Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener.

Scotland have it all to do in their remaining Euro 2024 group stage fixtures following their disappointing opening match against Germany. The tournament hosts cruised to a dominant 5-1 win, which saw them take a 3-0 lead before half-time thanks to goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, followed by a Kai Havertz penalty after Ryan Porteous was sent off for a crunching tackle on İlkay Gündoğan inside the box.

Despite the disappointing result, the dream isn’t over for the the Tartan Army just yet. The Scots still have Switzerland and Hungary to face in their group as they look to qualify for their first ever major tournament knockouts.

With more Euro 2024 action scheduled across this weekend and the transfer window now also officially open, we’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines across both domestic and international football for you to catch up on.

Clarke discusses touchline spat with MacPhee

As tensions rose during Scotland’s clash with Germany, manager Steve Clarke and assistant coach Austin MacPhee clashed on the touchline. Cameras caught the two seemingly mid-dispute over something, which commentator Sam Matterface said stemmed from ‘a disappointing Scotland free-kick’.

Clarke was asked about the ‘angry exchange of words’ with the former Hearts coach during his post-match press conference, to which he smiled ever so slightly before asking the reporter: “Is that a serious question?”

The Scotland boss followed up: “Yeah we’re fine, I don’t even remember it. We’re fine, It’s emotional on the touchline. It was obviously a difficult night, we didn’t play to our standards while I thought the German team were excellent. The mood afterwards was one of disappointment . We’re better than that, we’re a better team than that. Hopefully we can show that in the next two games.”

Hibs ace explains summer move

Young Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson has joined Scottish Championship side Airdrieonians on loan for the 2024/25 season, with no option to recall him early. The Hibees posted in their official announcement that they are ‘pleased’ with Johnson’s move as it will be the ‘next step in the development’ of his career, having already enjoyed two previous loan spells in Scotland.

Johnson previously joined Airdrie in 2022 on a short loan stint but he is eager to get stuck into a longer spell with the Diamonds. The shot-stopper is yet to make his senior Hibs debut, so the experience could bode well for him and his future at Easter Road.

Speaking to DiamondsTV on his move, the 19-year-old said: “I really enjoyed my time when I was here, short time but I loved the club, loved everything about it, loved working for the manager. I know everything about the club and I’m just delighted to be back.