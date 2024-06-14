Hibs are looking for a new head coach. | SNS Group

The promising star will spend time away from Hibs.

Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson has completed a move to Airdrie on loan for the 24/25 season.

The Diamonds have signed Josh O’Connor, Kanayo Megwa and Murray Aiken under head coach Rhys McCabe. Johnson now moves to the Scottish Championship side, who he spent time with in the 2022/23 season, while he’s also been at Queen of the South.

There is no recall option in the deal, so Johnson will be fighting for the number one spot for the entirety of the second tier season. Sporting director Malky Mackay said: “This is the perfect next step for Murray and an opportunity for him to gain regular game-time at a competitive level.

“Murray is a young ‘keeper that we hold in high regard and to continue his upward trajectory, he needs to play senior football week-in, week-out.

“Playing for Airdrieonians will provide him with new experiences and tests that he’s not experienced regularly before. We have good relationship with Airdrie and having had three players on loan with them last season, we know they are a club that believes in young players and gives them an opportunity. Everyone is looking forward to following Murray’s progress closely.”