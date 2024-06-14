Ryan Porteous, Martin Boyle, Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis, Dylan Tait and Chris Cadden during a Hibernian training session at the Hibernian Training Centre, on August 25, 2022 | SNS Group

The former Raith Rovers man leaves Leith after loan spells at Arbroath, Hamilton Acies and Falkirk.

Hibs have confirmed that midfielder Dylan Tait has left the club to complete a permanent transfer to SPFL League One champions Falkirk, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

The 22-year old moved to Easter Road in 2021 from Raith Rovers for an undisclosed transfer fee but spent most of his contract away from the club. He was initially loaned back to Rovers after the transfer then went on to have spells with Kilmarnock, Arbroath and Hamilton Accies before cutting his time at New Douglas Park short to head to their third tier title rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After helping the Bairns secure the League One title he will now turn out for them again as they make their long awaited return to the Championship. A statement from Hibs said: “We can confirm that Dylan Tait has joined Falkirk FC on a permanent transfer.

“The terms of the transfer will remain undisclosed, however the deal does include a sell-on fee. Everyone at Hibernian FC wishes Dylan the best of luck for the future.”

Tait managed just one appearance for Hibs as a 77th minute substitute in a 5-0 League Cup group stage win over Clyde in July 2022. Falkirk manager John McGlynn commented: “I’m delighted that Dylan has signed. We really enjoyed working with him during the six months he was here last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Myself and Paul had worked with him before at Raith Rovers so we knew the talent that he had. I think Falkirk fans have taken him to heart and I know that Dylan really enjoyed being here.