Hibs midfielder completes permanent Easter Road exit after just one appearance in three years
Hibs have confirmed that midfielder Dylan Tait has left the club to complete a permanent transfer to SPFL League One champions Falkirk, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.
The 22-year old moved to Easter Road in 2021 from Raith Rovers for an undisclosed transfer fee but spent most of his contract away from the club. He was initially loaned back to Rovers after the transfer then went on to have spells with Kilmarnock, Arbroath and Hamilton Accies before cutting his time at New Douglas Park short to head to their third tier title rivals.
After helping the Bairns secure the League One title he will now turn out for them again as they make their long awaited return to the Championship. A statement from Hibs said: “We can confirm that Dylan Tait has joined Falkirk FC on a permanent transfer.
“The terms of the transfer will remain undisclosed, however the deal does include a sell-on fee. Everyone at Hibernian FC wishes Dylan the best of luck for the future.”
Tait managed just one appearance for Hibs as a 77th minute substitute in a 5-0 League Cup group stage win over Clyde in July 2022. Falkirk manager John McGlynn commented: “I’m delighted that Dylan has signed. We really enjoyed working with him during the six months he was here last season.
“Myself and Paul had worked with him before at Raith Rovers so we knew the talent that he had. I think Falkirk fans have taken him to heart and I know that Dylan really enjoyed being here.
“It’s a real feather in our cap to get him because he’s a top player. He played a big part in the second half of last season with his performances. He’s got a very mature head on him in a footballing sense and he knows the game really well. He understands the way myself and Paul want to play and he’s a really good fit for us. These types of players are hard to find.”
