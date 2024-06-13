Hibs unlock Ryan Porteous transfer exit bonus as Watford friendly details revealed
Hibs will face Watford next month in a friendly that comes as part of the Ryan Porteous transfer agreement.
The centre-back completed his move to the Championship side last year. He is currently away with Scotland on Euro 2024 duty but it has been announced that he will return to Easter Road for a friendly clash against his former side.
Porteous came through the Hibs academy before establishing himself as a fan favourite and first team regular. The clash takes place on July 27th, amid Hibs’ Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign, with a friendly against Edinburgh City also announced for the end of this month.
Hibs’ statement reads: “We can confirm that we will play English Championship side Watford in a pre-season friendly in July! The match - which was part of the Ryan Porteous transfer agreement - will take place at Easter Road Stadium on Wednesday 24 July, 2024 – with a 7pm kick-off.
“Watford finished 15th in the Sky Bet Championship last season and will head to Edinburgh as part of their pre-season preparations, with 'Porto' making a return to Easter Road for the first time since he joined The Hornets in January 2023.
“Full ticket information will be released in due course, however all Hibernian FC 2024/25 Season Ticket Holders will get their ticket for free, as part of their Season Ticket benefits.”
Watford added: “Watford will travel to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian for a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the club confirms. The Hornets will visit the Edinburgh outfit's Easter Road ground on Wednesday July 24, with a 7pm kick-off.”
